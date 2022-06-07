Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/7/2022

Today will bring the foreign trade balance and a consumer credit report.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 7:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO -- $35.57) provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Academy Sports and Outdoors will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL -- $101.89) develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Cracker Barrel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY -- $37.25) owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Dave & Buster's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII -- $27.36) designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. G-III Apparel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO -- $6.26) provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. Hello Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM -- $123.26) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. J.M. Smucker will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG -- $12.17) designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. REV Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI -- $44.91) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. United Natural Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY -- $207.32) operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Casey's General will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE -- $79.48) provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. Guidewire Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR -- $39.14) provides cloud-based enterprise platform to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work for teams and organizations. Smartsheet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV -- $5.54) operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. Torrid will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT -- $51.86) provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. Verint Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, a revision to wholesale inventories is due out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

