×
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/7/2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today will bring the foreign trade balance and a consumer credit report. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 7:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO -- $35.57) provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Academy Sports and Outdoors will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL -- $101.89) develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Cracker Barrel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY -- $37.25) owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Dave & Buster's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.


G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII -- $27.36) designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. G-III Apparel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO -- $6.26) provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. Hello Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM -- $123.26) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. J.M. Smucker will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG -- $12.17) designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. REV Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI -- $44.91) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. United Natural Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY -- $207.32) operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Casey's General will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE -- $79.48) provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. Guidewire Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR -- $39.14) provides cloud-based enterprise platform to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work for teams and organizations. Smartsheet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV -- $5.54) operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. Torrid will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT -- $51.86) provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. Verint Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, a revision to wholesale inventories is due out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

There is simply no options strategy that more perfectly approaches trading the fastest moving and most volatile stocks available in the marketplace than this one. Be sure to brush up on the basics of how to trade verticals now:


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.