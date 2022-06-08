Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/8/2022

Today a revision to wholesale inventories is due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 8:

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BF-B -- $65.98) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. Brown-Forman will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB -- $46.60) manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. Campbell Soup will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:KC -- $4.95) provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. Kingsoft Cloud will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ:LOVE -- $38.00) designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. Lovesac will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI -- $50.99) operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. Ollie's Bargain Outlet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO -- $76.23) designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Thor Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA -- $6.27) designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. Vera Bradley will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE:ABM -- $50.11) provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. ABM Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Couchbase Inc. (NYSE:BASE -- $13.98) provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Couchbase will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE -- $134.05) operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. Five Below will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF -- $62.32) engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. Greif will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO -- $13.94) engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. Mission Produce will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM -- $92.21) designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. Oxford Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT -- $5.32) organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. Yext will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck in addition to real household net worth and real domestic nonfinancial debt.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

