Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/9/2022

Today the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck in addition to real household net worth and real domestic nonfinancial debt.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 9:

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI -- $29.71) provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Bilibili will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL -- $4.07) designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. FuelCell Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO -- $20.38) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. NIO will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG -- $62.20) operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. Signet Jewelers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL -- $12.75) designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. Comtech Telecommunications will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU -- $90.10) provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. Docusign will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX -- $8.69) sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. Stitch Fix will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN -- $256.51) operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Vail Resorts will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the monthly CPI is due out, as well as monthly core CPI, year-over-year CPI, and year-over-year core CPI. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is also on tap, alongside 5-year inflation expectations, and a federal budget balance update.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

