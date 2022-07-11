Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/11/2022

This week the third quarter will kick into high gear, with some key economic indicators to unpack as investors make their way through July. June's consumer price index (CPI) will be closely watched, while inflation expectations could also offer clues as to what lies ahead for the economy. The earnings docket is heating up as well, with Citigroup (C), Conagra (CAG), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), as well as Wells Fargo (WFC) set to report this week.

Three-year inflation expectations are due out today.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 11:

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ -- $41.03) offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. AZZ will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX -- $32.62) designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. Greenbrier will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP -- $171.88) manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. PepsiCo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT -- $72.71) owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. PriceSmart will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will bring the National Federation of Independent Business' (NFIB) small-business index.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

