Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/1/2022

**REMINDER: THE U.S. STOCK MARKET IS CLOSED ON MONDAY, JULY 4, IN OBSERVATION OF AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY! THE MARKETS WILL REOPEN AT 9:30AM E.T. ON TUESDAY, JULY 5, FOR A SHORTENED TRADING WEEK!**

Today will showcase the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, and construction spending.

There are no public companies slated to release corporate earnings today, July 1.



Looking ahead to next week, the first full week of July will be a short one, with markets closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day. The remainder of next week is loaded with employment data, while a few notable indexes are on the docket as well. Meanwhile, the earnings confessional won't have a whole lot of visitors next week, though some notable names set to report include Levi Strauss (LEVI), PriceSmart (PSMT), and WD-40 (WDFC).

**THE STOCK MARKET IS CLOSED ON MONDAY, JULY 4, IN OBSERVATION OF FOURTH OF JULY!**

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.