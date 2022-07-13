Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/13/2022

Today the schedule is packed with both the year-over-year and June CPI and core CPI on tap. Investors will also be eyeing the latest Beige Book, in addition to a federal budget update. We hosted a roundtable that was just published to provide investors with professional insights ahead of the CPI data release.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 13:

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL -- $31.09) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. Delta Air Lines will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST -- $49.99) engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. Fastenal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD -- $30.27) operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. Washington Federal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



we just published What the Alphabet Stock Split Means for Google Investors ahead of GOOGL's anticipated 20-for-1 stock split scheduled for this week on July 15.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless claims are expected on Thursday. Plus, the final demand producer price index (PPI) for June is on the calendar.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

