Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/14/2022

Today initial and continuing jobless claims are expected. Plus, the final demand producer price index (PPI) for June is on the calendar.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 14:

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS -- $377.57) provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Cintas will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG -- $35.74) operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. Conagra will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC -- $7.49) provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. Ericsson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC -- $148.35) provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. First Republic Bank will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM -- $111.91) operates as a financial services company worldwide. JPMorgan Chase will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS -- $74.98) provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Morgan Stanley will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM -- $81.29) manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Taiwan Semiconductor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT -- $9.27) provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. American Outdoor Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the import price index, Empire state manufacturing index, and industrial production index will accompany retail sales, business inventories, and capacity utilization data. What's more, the University of Michigan (UM) will release its preliminary consumer sentiment index for July and five-year inflation expectations.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

