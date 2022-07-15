Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/15/2022

Today the import price index, Empire state manufacturing index, and industrial production index will accompany retail sales, business inventories, and capacity utilization data. What's more, the University of Michigan (UM) will release its preliminary consumer sentiment index for July and five-year inflation expectations.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 15:

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK -- $588.63) is a publicly owned investment manager. BlackRock will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK -- $40.44) provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. Bank of New York Mellon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C -- $44.14) provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Citigroup will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC -- $150.96) operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. PNC will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR -- $112.33) provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. Progressive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT -- $59.84) provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. State Street will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB -- $44.25) provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. U.S. Bancorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH -- $502.43) operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. UnitedHealth will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC -- $38.74) provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. Wells Fargo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to next week, corporate earnings will be the talk of Wall Street next week, with many companies expected to step into the confessional as the earnings season ramps up, including Big Tech names and Dow members. As if that weren't enough, investors will also be sifting through some key manufacturing and services data.

Some of the top names expected to report results next week include American Airlines (AAL), AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Biogen (BIIB), Boston Beer (SAM), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Dow (DOW), Goldman Sachs (GS), Halliburton (HAL), IBM (IBM), J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), Tesla (TSLA), Twitter (TWTR), United Airlines (UAL), and Verizon (VZ).

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

