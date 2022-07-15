50% OFF
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/15/2022

Friday, July 15, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today the import price index, Empire state manufacturing index, and industrial production index will accompany retail sales, business inventories, and capacity utilization data. What's more, the University of Michigan (UM) will release its preliminary consumer sentiment index for July and five-year inflation expectations. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 15:

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK -- $588.63) is a publicly owned investment manager. BlackRock will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK -- $40.44) provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. Bank of New York Mellon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.


Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C -- $44.14) provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Citigroup will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC -- $150.96) operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. PNC will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR -- $112.33) provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. Progressive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT -- $59.84) provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. State Street will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB -- $44.25) provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. U.S. Bancorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH -- $502.43) operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. UnitedHealth will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC -- $38.74) provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. Wells Fargo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Schaeffer's just published What the Alphabet Stock Split Means for Google Investors ahead of GOOGL's anticipated 20-for-1 stock split scheduled for today, July 15. If you want to know more about stock splits and if you should buy a stock ahead of a stock split, how stock splits affect current shareholders, and more, check out Everything Investors Need to Know About Stock Splits.

Looking ahead to next week, corporate earnings will be the talk of Wall Street next week, with many companies expected to step into the confessional as the earnings season ramps up, including Big Tech names and Dow members. As if that weren't enough, investors will also be sifting through some key manufacturing and services data.  

Some of the top names expected to report results next week include American Airlines (AAL), AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Biogen (BIIB), Boston Beer (SAM), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Dow (DOW), Goldman Sachs (GS), Halliburton (HAL), IBM (IBM), J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), Tesla (TSLA), Twitter  (TWTR), United Airlines (UAL), and Verizon (VZ).

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".

