Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/18/2022

Corporate earnings will be the talk of Wall Street this week, with many companies expected to step into the confessional as the earnings season ramps up, including Big Tech names and Dow members. As if that weren't enough, investors will also be sifting through some key manufacturing and services data.

Some of the top names expected to report results this week include American Airlines (AAL), AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Biogen (BIIB), Boston Beer (SAM), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Dow (DOW), Goldman Sachs (GS), Halliburton (HAL), IBM (IBM), J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), Tesla (TSLA), Twitter (TWTR), United Airlines (UAL), and Verizon (VZ).

Today the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index is scheduled.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 18:

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC -- $32.25) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Bank of America will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW -- $62.18) provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. Charles Schwab will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS -- $293.87) provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. Goldman Sachs will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD -- $121.01) is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. Prologis will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF -- $31.39) operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. Synchrony Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS -- $73.31) is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. Equity Lifestyle Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



International Business Machines (IBM) Corp. (NYSE:IBM -- $139.92) provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. IBM will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRNT -- $17.33) operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Marten Transport will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, building permits and housing starts data are due out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

