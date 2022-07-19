Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/19/2022

Today the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index is scheduled for release.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 19:

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY -- $34.57) provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. Ally Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG -- $37.17) operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. Citizens Financial Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL -- $28.85) provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. Halliburton will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS -- $79.42) operates as a play and entertainment company. Hasbro will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ -- $174.23) researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. Johnson & Johnson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT -- $387.28) engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. Lockheed Martin will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Manpower Group Inc. (NYSE:MAN -- $79.55) provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. Manpower will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS -- $82.70) researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Novartis AG will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY -- $196.12) provides commercial banking products and services. Signature Bank will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Silvergate Capital Corp. (NYSE:SI -- $65.05) operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. Silvergate Capital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE:TFC -- $47.10) provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. Truist will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM -- $53.23) produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. Cal-Maine Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FULT -- $14.48) operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. Fulton Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC -- $43.98) operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. Hancock Whitney will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE -- $14.11) operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. Hope Bancorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR -- $55.16) operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. Interactive Brokers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT -- $168.10) provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. J.B. Hunt Transport will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

National Bank Holdings Corp. (NYSE:NBHC -- $39.01) operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. National Bank will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX -- $190.92) provides entertainment services. Netflix will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC -- $65.49) provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. Omnicom will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP -- $72.25) operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Pinnacle Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI -- $31.15) operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. United Community Banks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, existing home sales data will highlight Wednesday.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

