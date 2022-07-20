Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/20/2022

Today existing home sales data is scheduled for release.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 20:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT -- $109.93) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Abbott Laboratories will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ASML N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML -- $498.36) develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. ASML will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI -- $82.69) manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. Badger Meter will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Baker Hughes Co. (NASDAQ:BKR -- $28.22) provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. Baker Hughes will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB -- $220.26) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Biogen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA -- $77.92) provides various financial products and services. Comerica will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV -- $497.43) operates as a health benefits company. Elevance Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:FHN -- $21.95) operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. First Horizon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG -- $18.56) provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. Healthcare Services Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD -- $295.56) operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. Lithia Motors will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB -- $164.71) operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. M&T Bank will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX -- $274.74) operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. MarketAxess will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Nasdaq Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ -- $159.32) operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. MarketAxess will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS -- $101.22) provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. Northern Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA -- $44.90) produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. Alcoa will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (NYSE:RQI -- $14.17) is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. Cohen & Steers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK -- $92.15) designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Crown will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI -- $173.53) provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. Crown Castle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX -- $29.72) provides rail-based freight transportation services. CSX will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF -- $24.94) operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. CVB will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS -- $108.82) provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. Discover Financial Services will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX -- $201.00) provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. Equifax will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB -- $11.46) provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. F.N.B. will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



First Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:FR -- $48.27) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. First Industrial Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI -- $17.31) operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. Kinder Morgan will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX -- $50.56) provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Knight-Swift will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR -- $153.92) provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Landstar System will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS -- $35.53) develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. Las Vegas Sands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW -- $28.51) operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. PacWest Bancorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM -- $12.64) operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. Qualtrics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR -- $61.30) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI -- $114.03) underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. RLI will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC -- $54.02) is a publicly owned asset management holding company. SEI Investments will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG -- $48.82) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust. SL Green Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD -- $66.62) operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. Steel Dynamics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA -- $736.59) designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. Tesla will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ -- $17.68) operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. Umpqua Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL -- $41.47) provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. United Airlines will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI -- $233.39) produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. Valmont will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC -- $84.50) operates as a financial holding company. Wintrust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual round of initial and continuing jobless data is due out on Thursday in addition to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index and leading economic indicators.

Schaeffer's just published What the GameStop Stock Split Means for GME Investors ahead of GME's anticipated 4-for-1 stock split scheduled for tomorrow, July 21. If you want to know more about stock splits and if you should buy a stock ahead of a stock split, how stock splits affect current shareholders, and more, check out Everything Investors Need to Know About Stock Splits.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

