Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/21/2022

Today the usual round of initial and continuing jobless data is due out today in addition to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index and leading economic indicators.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 21:

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR -- $45.02) provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. AAR will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB -- $28.09) engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. ABB will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK -- $43.40) provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Alaska Air will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL -- $15.21) operates as a network air carrier. American Airlines will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T -- $20.48) provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. AT&T will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (NASDAQ:AUB -- $34.92) operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. Atlantic Union Bankshares will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN -- $122.18) operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. AutoNation will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC -- $18.16) operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. Banc of California will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU -- $37.26) operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. BankUnited will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX -- $101.10) is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. Blackstone will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB -- $30.31) operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. Columbia Banking will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI -- $73.08) operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. D.R. Horton will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR -- $256.00) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. Danaher will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ -- $410.86) operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. Domino's Pizza will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV -- $125.70) provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. Dover will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW -- $52.55) provides various materials science solutions for packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dow will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



East West Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:EWBC -- $71.16) operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. East West Bancorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB -- $34.69) operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Fifth Third will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX -- $28.57) engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. Freeport-McMoRan will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



GATX Corp. (NYSE:GATX -- $98.55) operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. GATX will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Herc Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HRI -- $102.31) operates as an equipment rental supplier in the United States and internationally. Herc Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Home Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:HOMB -- $22.40) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Home Bancshares will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN -- $12.96) operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. Huntington Bancshares will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG -- $29.93) provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. Interpublic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV -- $220.60) provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. IQVIA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY -- $18.14) operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. KeyCorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC -- $153.45) provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. Marsh & McLennan will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK -- $4.70) provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. Nokia will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE -- $117.75) manufactures and sells steel and steel products. Nucor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI -- $31.74) operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Pacific Premier will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM -- $89.83) operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. Philip Morris International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL -- $89.83) distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. Pool will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX -- $134.84) provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. Quest Diagnostics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR -- $39.82) operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. Sandy Spring Bancorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SAP SE (NYSE:SAP -- $92.33) operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. SAP will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Simmons First National Corp. (NASDA:SFNC -- $22.11) operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Simmons First National will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Snap-On Inc. (NYSE:SNA -- $207.82) manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. Snap-On will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE:SON -- $59.49) manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Sonoco Products will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV -- $38.89) operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. Synovus will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI -- $56.18) operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Texas Capital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO -- $207.31) operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. Tractor Supply will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV -- $158.20) provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. Travelers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TRI Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH -- $19.41) engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. TRI Pointe Homes will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP -- $214.45) operates in the railroad business in the United States. Union Pacific will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS -- $46.36) operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Webster Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WNS Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:WNS -- $78.73) provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. WNS will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC -- $56.18) operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. Westamerica Bancorporation will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 during trading hours today.



Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB -- $19.29) provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Associated Banc-Corp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK -- $39.07) provides various retail and commercial banking services. Bank OZK will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



BJ's Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI -- $23.58) owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. BJ's Restaurants will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM -- $334.88) produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. Boston Beer will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF -- $114.76) operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Capital One will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC -- $20.86) operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. First Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GBCI -- $49.59) operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. Glacier Bancorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH -- $28.19) provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Hilltop Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG -- $219.22) develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. Intuitive Surgical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT -- $23.51) designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. Mattel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG -- $120.10) manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. PPG Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI -- $83.59) provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Robert Half will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NYSE:STX -- $82.07) provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. Seagate Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP -- $15.51) operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. Snap will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB -- $434.54) offers various banking and financial products and services. SVB Financial Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC -- $58.54) operates as a diversified healthcare services company. Tenet Healthcare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI -- $75.05) designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. UFP Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR -- $55.14) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Vicor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB -- $63.67) operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. W.R. Berkley will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Western Alliance Bancorp. (NYSE:WAL -- $78.74) operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Western Alliance Bancorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday will bring the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the services PMI.

We released What the GameStop Stock Split Means for GME Investors ahead of GME's anticipated 4-for-1 stock split scheduled for today July 21. If you want to know more about stock splits and if you should buy a stock ahead of a stock split, how stock splits affect current shareholders, and more, check out Everything Investors Need to Know About Stock Splits.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

