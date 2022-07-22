50% OFF
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.30 (-0.03%)
MSFT   262.58 (-0.85%)
META   172.74 (-5.69%)
GOOGL   111.38 (-2.59%)
AMZN   124.46 (-0.14%)
TSLA   831.94 (+2.06%)
NVDA   174.67 (-3.23%)
NIO   19.71 (-4.69%)
BABA   102.59 (-2.42%)
AMD   88.52 (-2.82%)
MU   61.60 (-3.21%)
CGC   2.69 (-2.54%)
T   18.52 (-2.11%)
GE   68.32 (+0.28%)
F   12.88 (-0.92%)
DIS   103.61 (-0.55%)
AMC   16.24 (-4.47%)
PFE   51.36 (+0.47%)
PYPL   82.07 (-0.82%)
NFLX   224.35 (+0.21%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/22/2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today will bring the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the services PMI.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 22:

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP -- $150.18) provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. American Express will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV -- $81.43) develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. Autoliv will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF -- $17.14) operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Cleveland-Cliffs will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.


The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC -- $30.13) operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. First Bancorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX -- $29.66) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. Gentex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA -- $181.31) provides health care services company in the United States. HCA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE -- $78.87) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. NextEra Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP -- $73.55) acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. NextEra Energy Partners will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF -- $20.37) provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. Regions Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP -- $412.73) designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. Roper will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB -- $33.63) provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. Schlumberger will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE:SXT -- $84.27) develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Sensient will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR -- $39.52) operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. Twitter will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ -- $47.66) offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Verizon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, the last week of July could bring a major interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with many expecting a full-basis point hike after a red-hot consumer price index (CPI) reading for June. A slew of inflation data is on tap later next week to boot, forcing traders to divide their attention as a slew of big-name corporate earnings rolls in as well.

The earnings docket for the final week of July looks packed, with reports coming from 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple  (AAPL), Boeing (BA), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Chevron (CVX), CME Group (CME), Coca-Cola (KO), General Electric (GE), General Motors (GM), McDonald's (MCD), Merck (MRK), Microsoft (MSFT), Newmont (NEM), Pfizer (PFE), Qualcomm (QCOM), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Shopify (SHOP), Spotify (SPOT), Teladoc (TDOC), Texas Instruments (TXN), T-Mobile US (TMUS), United States Steel (X), United Parcel Service (UPS), and Visa (V).

We released What the GameStop Stock Split Means for GME Investors ahead of GME's 4-for-1 stock split. If you want to know more about stock splits and if you should buy a stock ahead of a stock split, how stock splits affect current shareholders, and more, check out Everything Investors Need to Know About Stock Splits.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

