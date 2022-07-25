Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/25/2022

This week could bring a major interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with many expecting a full-basis point hike after a red-hot consumer price index (CPI) reading for June. A slew of inflation data is on tap later this week to boot, forcing traders to divide their attention as a slew of big-name corporate earnings rolls in as well.

The earnings docket for this week looks packed, with reports coming from 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Chevron (CVX), CME Group (CME), Coca-Cola (KO), General Electric (GE), General Motors (GM), McDonald's (MCD), Merck (MRK), Microsoft (MSFT), Newmont (NEM), Pfizer (PFE), Qualcomm (QCOM), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Shopify (SHOP), Spotify (SPOT), Teladoc (TDOC), Texas Instruments (TXN), T-Mobile US (TMUS), United States Steel (X), United Parcel Service (UPS), and Visa (V).

Today brings the Chicago Fed national activity index.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 25:

Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH -- $76.95) operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. Bank of Hawaii will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU -- $65.43) operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. Community Bank will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dorman Products Inc. (NYSE:DORM -- $116.76) supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. Dorman Products will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN -- $70.39) operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. Lakeland Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM -- $51.39) engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. Newmont will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:NEM -- $22.14) operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. Philips will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM -- $86.11) manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. RPM will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI -- $37.63) operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Southside Bancshares will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP -- $19.94) operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Squarespace will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC -- $12.15) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. AGNC Investment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE -- $150.22) is a real estate investment trust. Alexandria Real Estate Investment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC -- $65.25) is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. American Campus Communities will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NYSE:NTB -- $33.69) provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN -- $9.42) is a real estate investment trust. Brandywine Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO -- $61.97) markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. Brown & Brown will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE -- $24.06) provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Cadence Bank will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS -- $167.71) provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. Cadence Design will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX -- $45.28) provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Calix will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cathay General Bancorp. (NYSE:CATY -- $40.91) operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. Cathay General will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS -- $10.40) provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Celestica will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE:CR -- $94.75) manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Crane will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Encore Wire Corp. (NASDAQ:WIRE -- $109.33) manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Encore Wire will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV -- $153.91) provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. F5 will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM -- $23.56) provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. HealthStream will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF -- $42.37) provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Heartland Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL -- $57.11) develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. Hexcel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX -- $69.49) operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. Independent Bank Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU -- $71.46) engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. Kaiser Aluminum will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT -- $12.05) provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI -- $54.72) designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. Logitech International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP -- $161.40) provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. Medpace will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI -- $175.14) offers various semiconductor products. NXP Semiconductors will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG -- $141.60) manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. Packaging Corporation will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH -- $46.80) is a real estate investment trust. PotlatchDeltic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC -- $29.72) operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. Range Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR -- $139.50) provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. RenaissanceRe will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD -- $108.52) designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. Simpson Manufacturing will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI -- $18.90) provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. TrueBlue will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS -- $110.99) owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. Universal Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR -- $167.77) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. Whirlpool will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



WSFS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WSFS -- $42.13) operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. WSFS Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the Fed meeting kicks off on Tuesday while the S&P Case-Shiller national home price index, the consumer confidence index, and home sales data are also due out tomorrow.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return.