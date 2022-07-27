Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/27/2022

Today Federal Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference after the announcement of the Fed funds target rate. Durable goods, core capital equipment, and trade in goods orders are also on tap, in addition to the pending home sales index.

It's a monumental week for investors or anyone adjacent to the stock market. The Fed meeting, the GDP report, and all of the recent inflation data are converging on markets. To help grapple with it all, we posed some questions to several industry experts in this article. Be sure to check it out!

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 27:

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS -- $29.39) researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Alkermes will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



American Electric Power Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP -- $96.42) engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. American Electric will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH -- $69.53) designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. Amphenol will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP -- $217.91) provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. Automatic Data will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY -- $171.76) manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. Avery Dennison will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT -- $29.35) operates as a real estate investment trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA -- $155.92) designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. Boeing will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF -- $80.70) operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. BOK Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX -- $37.96) develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. Boston Scientific will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY -- $73.63) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Bristol-Myers Squibb will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG -- $95.33) operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. Bunge will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ -- $23.12) produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. Cameco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT -- $28.50) develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. Camtek will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB -- $83.04) provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. CGI Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF -- $37.09) engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Chefs' Warehouse will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME -- $203.78) operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. CME Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Constellium S.E. (NYSE:CSTM -- $14.17) engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. Constellium will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN -- $29.14) provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Driven Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR -- $94.21) operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Evercore will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR -- $11.05) provides software-driven networking solutions worldwide. Extreme Networks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS -- $37.81) designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Federal Signal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN -- $102.50) develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Garmin will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD -- $217.63) operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. General Dynamics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC -- $142.73) distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. Genuine Parts will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI -- $169.45) operates in the automotive retail industry. Group 1 Automotive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES -- $105.24) explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Hess will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT -- $120.22) owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. Hilton will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM -- $492.28) operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. Humana will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART -- $57.17) develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. Integra will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ -- $16.77) is a publicly owned investment manager. Invesco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC -- $38.64) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Kraft Heinz will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW -- $75.15) produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. Lamb Weston will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Monro Inc. (NYSE:MNRO -- $45.78) provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. Monro will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP -- $40.45) provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. Mr. Cooper Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



New York Community Bancorp. Inc. (NYSE:NYCB -- $9.39) operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. New York Community will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC -- $244.61) engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. Norfolk Southern will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL -- $273.10) operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. Old Dominion will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH -- $32.31) offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. Option Care Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:OTIS -- $72.72) manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. Otis Worldwide will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Owens Corning (NYSE:OC -- $82.78) manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Owens Corning will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG -- $108.35) operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. Penske Automotive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Precision Drilling Corp. (NYSE:PDS -- $60.22) provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. Precision Drilling will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG -- $16.41) operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. PROG Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB -- $72.49) operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. Prosperity Bancshares will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK -- $219.43) provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. Rockwell Automation will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI -- $46.40) operates as a communications and media company in Canada. Rogers Communications will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL -- $36.22) provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. Rollins will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES -- $6.58) provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. RPC will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R -- $74.17) operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. Ryder System will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA -- $206.11) operates as a transportation company in North America. Saia will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW -- $254.29) develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP -- $31.55) provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Shopify will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN -- $42.04) manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. Silgan Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB -- $138.54) provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. Silicon Laboratories will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Spotify Technologies S.A. (NYSE:SPOT -- $103.97) provides audio streaming services worldwide. Spotify will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO -- $33.49) designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Steven Madden will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF -- $59.57) provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. Stifel Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA -- $69.97) provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. Strategic Education will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE:TMHC -- $27.00) operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. Taylor Morrison Home will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL -- $123.05) manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. TE Connectivity will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TECK -- $26.48) engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. Teck Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Teledyne Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TDY -- $400.07) provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. Teledyne Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX -- $24.17) designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. Tempur Sealy International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS -- $133.91) provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. T-Mobile US will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN -- $24.04) provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. Trinity Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB -- $29.86) manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Turning Point Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE:UMC -- $6.49) operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. United Microelectronics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX -- $30.80) operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. Veritex Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC -- $16.03) designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. Wabash National will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM -- $155.01) provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. Waste Management will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT -- $4.95) provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. 8x8 will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC -- $78.85) provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. Acadia Healthcare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM -- $39.48) engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. Agnico-Eagle Mines will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI -- $6.99) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. Alamos will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN -- $251.86) designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. Align Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED -- $126.85) provides healthcare services in the United States. Amedisys will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK -- $150.56) provides water and wastewater services in the United States. American Water Works will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY -- $6.41) engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. Annaly Capital Management will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE:AM -- $9.76) owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. Antero Midstream will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR -- $39.34) acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. Antero Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL -- $44.24) provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. Arch Capital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ASGN Inc. (NYSE:ASGN -- $95.51) provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. ASGN will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB -- $197.54) operates as a real estate investment trust. AvalonBay will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT -- $66.38) operates specialty retail stores in the United States. Boot Barn Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW -- $99.85) provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. C.H. Robinson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Carlisle Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:CSL -- $269.05) operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Carlisle Companies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG -- $34.89) is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Carlyle Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Century Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:CCS -- $52.65) engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. Century Communities will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE -- $26.87) operates restaurants. Cheesecake Factory will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE -- $517.68) provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. Chemed will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN -- $214.89) operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. Churchill Downs will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF -- $113.62) provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. Cincinnati Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH -- $68.07) provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. Cognizant Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM -- $72.44) designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. Columbia Sportswear will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX -- $90.88) provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. Comfort Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH -- $5.02) owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. Community Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CONMED Corp. (NYSE:CNMD -- $102.15) develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. CONMED will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB -- $17.28) provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Core Laboratories will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR -- $15.43) operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. Coursera will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE:DRE -- $60.15) owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI -- $19.14) operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. Element Solutions will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT -- $45.57) operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. EQT will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX -- $641.70) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY -- $93.30) operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Etsy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT -- $99.39) provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. Euronet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE -- $271.82) provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. Everest Re will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX -- $15.20) design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Flex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS -- $30.07) designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Flowserve will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F -- $12.54) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Ford Motor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM -- $39.40) designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. FormFactor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI -- $21.03) owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS -- $66.35) provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. Fortune Brands Home & Security will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD -- $95.58) operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. Forward Air will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC -- $10.59) provides air transportation for passengers. Frontier Group Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL -- $26.56) operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. GFL Environmental will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL -- $100.65) provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. Globe Life will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Goosehead Insurance Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD -- $49.79) operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. Goosehead Insurance will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG -- $62.69) designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Graco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP -- $42.15) provides drilling services and solutions for exploration and production companies. Helmerich & Payne will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX -- $70.06) develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Hologic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ICON Public Ltd. Co. (NASDAQ:ICLR -- $223.65) provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. ICON will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI -- $68.19) operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH -- $36.61) is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. Invitation Homes will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT -- $113.39) provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. John Bean Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC -- $53.32) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. Kilroy Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC -- $3.11) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. Kinross Gold will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX -- $447.23) designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Lam Research will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LendingClub Corp. (NYSE:LC -- $14.24) operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. LendingClub will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL -- $38.74) provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. MaxLinear will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI -- $54.26) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit Medical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE:MTH -- $86.03) designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. Meritage will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH -- $41.70) operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Pathward Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META -- $159.15) develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. Meta Platforms will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH -- $39.22) produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. Methanex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA -- $173.70) operates as a real estate investment trust. Mid-America Apartment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI -- $107.94) provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. MKS Instruments will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC -- $42.69) operates as an investment banking advisory firm. Moelis will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH -- $308.68) provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA -- $129.32) develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. MSA Safety will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA -- $264.81) engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. Murphy USA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG -- $91.86) provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. MYR Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR -- $30.60) provides various software and services worldwide. NCR will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR -- $19.74) designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. NETGEAR will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS -- $4.37) develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. Noodles & Company will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NorthWestern Corp. (NASDAQ:NWE -- $55.25) provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. NorthWestern will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV -- $15.23) designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. NOV will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII -- $10.48) provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. Oceaneering International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Oil States Inc. (NYSE:OIS -- $4.98) provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. Oil States will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF -- $38.66) engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. OneMain Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY -- $675.35) operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. O'Reilly Automotive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA -- $46.37) develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Pegasystems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM -- $13.30) operates as a real estate investment trust. Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC -- $32.90) engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally. Pilgrim's Pride will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS -- $85.81) provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Plexus will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC -- $111.28) operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. PTC will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM -- $149.97) engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. Qualcomm will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE:QS -- $10.10) focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF -- $94.25) provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Raymond James will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sallie Mae (SLM) Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM -- $16.35) originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. SLM will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW -- $422.82) provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. ServiceNow will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO -- $84.67) designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. Silicon Motion will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ:SNBR -- $35.42) offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. Sleep Number will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC -- $113.05) provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. SPS Commerce will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC -- $61.17) provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. SS&C Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



STAG Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ:STAG -- $31.56) operates as a real estate investment trust. STAG Industrial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Stewart Information Services Corp. (NASDAQ:STC -- $51.65) provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. Stewart Information will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI -- $6.37) engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. TechnipFMC will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC -- $40.19) provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. Teladoc will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX -- $16.33) operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tronox will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL -- $358.87) provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. Tyler Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI -- $276.21) operates as an equipment rental company. United Rentals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK -- $22.10) operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. Upwork will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI -- $32.88) is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless data will roll in and gross domestic product (GDP) data is set to come out as well.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

