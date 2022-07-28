Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/28/2022

Today initial and continuing jobless data will roll in and gross domestic product (GDP) data is set to come out as well.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 28:

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS -- $60.54) manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. A.O. Smith will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AGCO Corp. (NYSE:AGCO -- $103.82) manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. AGCO will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE -- $104.19) manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. Allegion will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM -- $23.89) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Allegro Microsystems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY -- $141.97) focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC -- $39.11) designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. Altra Industrial Motion will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO -- $44.07) manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. Altria will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT -- $258.28) operates as a real estate investment trust. American Tower will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD -- $56.16) engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. Anheuser-Busch InBev will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS -- $10.43) provides residential real estate services. Anywhere Real Estate will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT -- $23.57) operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. ArcelorMittal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH -- $144.58) produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. Arch Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ares Management Corp. (NYSE:ARES -- $66.02) operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Ares Management will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG -- $163.53) operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. Asbury Automotive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX -- $66.80) develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. Baxter will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH -- $42.51) provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. Bread Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC -- $76.95) designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. Brunswick will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP -- $76.96) owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. Canadian Pacific will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE:CRS -- $29.67) manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. Carpenter Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE:CARR -- $39.54) provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. Carrier Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ -- $43.46) provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. CBIZ will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE -- $18.44) develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. Cenovus Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CMS Energy Corp. (NYSE:CMS -- $66.71) operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. CMS Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE:CNX -- $19.52) acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. CNX Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO -- $32.07) designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. Columbus McKinnon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA -- $43.37) operates as a media and technology company worldwide. Comcast will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR -- $129.00) operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. Cullen/Frost will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE -- $126.64) engages in the utility operations. DTE Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP -- $125.99) produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. Eagle Materials will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE:EME -- $108.91) provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. EMCOR Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS -- $148.54) operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. ExlService will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



First American Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FAF -- $56.85) provides financial services. First American Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



FirstCash Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS -- $65.30) operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. FirstCash will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS -- $47.32) operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. Fortis will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fortive Corp. (NYSE:FTV -- $59.50) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Fortive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN -- $25.43) is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Franklin Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN -- $182.03) provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. FTI Consulting will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL -- $8.70) operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. Genesis Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES -- $31.15) operates as an integrated equipment services company. H&E Equipment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG -- $34.30) manufactures and sells motorcycles. Harley-Davidson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW -- $13.71) designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. Hayward Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Hershey Co. (NYSE:HAYW -- $218.23) engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. Hershey will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ -- $17.42) operates as a vehicle rental company. Hertz Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



HNI Corp. (NYSE:HNI -- $36.20) manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. HNI will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON -- $183.66) operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Honeywell will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD -- $29.28) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. InMode will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ITGR -- $70.23) operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. Integer Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP -- $42.62) operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. International Paper will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG -- $24.62) is an asset management holding entity. Janus Henderson Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP -- $37.11) operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. Keurig Dr Pepper will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM -- $21.50) operates as a real estate investment trust. Kimco Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX -- $66.35) operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Kirby will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH -- $249.47) operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. Laboratory will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ -- $34.61) operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Lazard will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE -- $48.62) operates online consumer platform in the United States. LendingTree will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII -- $227.06) designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Lennox International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO -- $133.71) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. Lincoln Electric will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN -- $290.45) operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Linde will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ -- $53.67) distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. LKQ will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC -- $10.43) is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. Macerich will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI -- $54.56) designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. MACOM will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP -- $50.86) engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. Magellan Midstream will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO -- $43.02) operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. MarineMax will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM -- $336.03) supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. Martin Marietta will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS -- $53.92) designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. Masco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA -- $343.27) provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. Mastercard will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



MDC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC -- $36.45) engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. MDC Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK -- $91.23) operates as a healthcare company worldwide. Merck will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC -- $445.81) operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. Northrop Grumman will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVCR -- $73.96) engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. NovoCure will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK -- $28.28) operates as an online retailer in the United States. Overstock.com will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK -- $58.97) manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Patrick Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF -- $31.14) engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. PBF Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU -- $22.81) engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. Peabody Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE -- $51.95) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Pfizer will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG -- $10.78) engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. PG&E will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI -- $4.14) provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Pitney Bowes will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP -- $80.05) provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. Popular will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Portland Gen Electric Co. (NYSE:POR -- $50.44) engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. Portland Gen Electric will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK -- $6.86) provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. Ranpak will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS -- $186.72) operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Reliance will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL -- $34.91) operates as a cruise company worldwide. Royal Caribbean will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY -- $50.92) engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Sanofi will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Schneider National Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDR -- $24.10) provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Schneider National will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG -- $41.29) engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. Scorpio Tankers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI -- $6.44) provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. Sirius XM will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC -- $14.06) is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. SITE Centers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH -- $39.91) operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. Sonic Automotive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Southern Copper Corp. (NYSE:SCCO -- $48.32) engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. Southern will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV -- $40.77) operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. Southwest Airlines will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK -- $117.45) engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Stanley Black & Decker will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA -- $13.39) engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. Stellantis will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM -- $36.33) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. STMicroelectronics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW -- $120.44) is a publicly owned investment manager. T. Rowe Price will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TC Energy Corp. (NYSE:TRP -- $55.07) operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. TC Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX -- $266.53) designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. Teleflex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT -- $65.20) operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. Textron will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Textron Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF -- $23.00) manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. Textron will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO -- $581.93) offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. Thermo Fisher will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY -- $3.26) engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. Tilray will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR -- $61.95) designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. Timken will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL -- $45.47) provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. Travel + Leisure will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TriMas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS -- $28.33) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. TriMas will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Triton International Ltd. (NYSE:TRTN -- $59.98) engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. Triton International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO -- $111.50) manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Valero Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Valley National Bancorp. (NASDAQ:VLY -- $11.23) operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. Valley National will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT -- $22.86) provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Virtu Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Visteon Corp. (NASDAQ:VC -- $118.28) engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. Visteon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST -- $320.52) designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. West Pharmaceutical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX -- $170.31) provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. WEX will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. (NASDAQ:WTW -- $203.19) operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Willis Towers Watson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING -- $99.68) franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Wingstop will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL -- $70.25) generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. Xcel Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU -- $10.05) operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. 2U will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN -- $120.97) engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. Amazon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL -- $156.79) designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. Apple will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR -- $106.03) provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. AptarGroup will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG -- $173.31) provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Arthur J. Gallagher will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR -- $31.76) provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Avantor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH -- $15.32) operates as a homebuilder in the United States. Beazer Homes will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO -- $546.69) manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. Bio-Rad Laboratories will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT -- $135.81) operates as a real estate investment trust. Camden Property will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST -- $76.26) operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. Casella Waste will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Celanese Corp. (NASDAQ:CE -- $118.13) manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. Celanese will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC -- $34.22) provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Chemours will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU -- $29.02) provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. Cohu will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR -- $67.14) explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. Continental Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Corp Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC -- $27.00) operates as a real estate investment trust. Corp Office Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ -- $30.24) operates as a real estate investment trust. Cousins Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK -- $281.37) designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Deckers Outdoor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM -- $85.80) focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. DexCom will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR -- $129.21) operates as a real estate investment trust. Digital Realty Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ -- $25.30) designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. Dril-Quip will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN -- $94.99) operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. Eastman Chemical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Edison International (NYSE:ED -- $63.39) generates and distributes electric power. Edison will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW -- $105.61) provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. Edwards Lifesciences will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG -- $41.22) operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. Employers Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA -- $33.81) provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. Enova International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES -- $85.21) engages in the energy delivery business. Eversource Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO -- $94.87) operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Exponent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI -- $34.51) is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Federated Hermes will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR -- $76.76) provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. First Solar will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN -- $95.38) provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. Five9 will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI -- $51.81) engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators. Gaming and Leisure Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG -- $64.34) provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Hartford Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC -- $15.29) is a business development company. Hercules Capital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN -- $65.84) provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Huron Consulting will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



IMAX Corp. (NYSE:IMAX -- $17.21) operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. IMAX will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN -- $6.26) provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. Infinera will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC -- $40.18) engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. Intel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KNSL -- $235.85) provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Kinsale Capital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC -- $361.14) designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. KLA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT -- $48.09) designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. Lemaitre Vascular will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC -- $40.22) operates as a real estate investment trust. LTC Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



McGrath RentCorp. (NASDAQ:MGRC -- $81.18) operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. McGrath RentCorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC -- $15.96) manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Mercer International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mettler-Toledo Inc. (NYSE:MTD -- $1,273.56) engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. Mettler-Toledo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX -- $66.36) develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. Minerals Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK -- $9.16) develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Mitek Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK -- $135.34) designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. Mohawk will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI -- $34.91) provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. National Instruments will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN -- $49.46) manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Olin will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO -- $23.86) provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. PROS Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP -- $20.49) provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Resources Connection will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU -- $86.92) operates a TV streaming platform. Roku will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN -- $176.80) develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. Seagen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX -- $16.05) owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. Shell Midstream Partners will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW -- $22.14) operates a regional airline in the United States. SkyWest will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



South State Corp. (NASDAQ:SSB -- $83.30) operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. South State will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH -- $85.15) operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Texas Roadhouse will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X -- $21.24) produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. United States Steel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT -- $35.45) develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. Ultra Clean Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE -- $50.81) focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC -- $46.86) engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. V.F. will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN -- $181.39) provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. VeriSign will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE -- $21.61) operates as a real estate investment trust. Washington REIT will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY -- $4.65) operates as a precious metal producer. Yamana Gold will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC -- $46.48) owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. Yum China will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN -- $74.94) provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Zendesk will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and core PCE are due out on Friday and will accompany real disposable and nominal personal income, as well as real and nominal consumer spending. The Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the employment cost index are expected later that day, too, and the University of Michigan (UM) will also release both its final consumer sentiment and five-year inflation expectations.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

