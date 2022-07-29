Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/29/2022

Today is the last trading day of July and the economic data schedule is packed. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and core PCE are due out on today and will accompany real disposable and nominal personal income, as well as real and nominal consumer spending. The Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the employment cost index are expected later today, too, and the University of Michigan (UM) will also release both its final consumer sentiment and five-year inflation expectations.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 29:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV -- $149.75) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. AbbVie will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB -- $42.52) is publicly owned investment manager. AllianceBernstein will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Aon plc (NYSE:AON -- $292.76) provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. Aon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR -- $16.42) invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. Arbor Realty Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCB -- $87.68) provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. ArcBest Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN -- $66.72) focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B -- $34.69) provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. Barnes Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN -- $19.78) owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Bloomin' Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH -- $95.64) provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. Booz Allen Hamilton will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Carter's Inc. (NYSE:CRI -- $95.64) designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. Carter's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS:CBOE -- $125.67) operates as an options exchange worldwide. Cboe Global Markets will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS -- $179.20) manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. Chart Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR -- $435.58) operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. Charter Communications will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Chevron Corp. (NASDAQ:CVX -- $150.39) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. Chevron will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD -- $96.21) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Church & Dwight will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI -- $12.15) designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. CNH Industrial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL -- $79.19) manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. Colgate-Palmolive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT -- $10.25) provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Ecovyst will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB -- $44.71) operates as an energy infrastructure company. Enbridge will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM -- $92.64) explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. Exxon Mobil will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB -- $24.50) operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. First Hawaiian will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW -- $501.88) distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Grainger will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN -- $5.25) develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. ImmunoGen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO -- $46.11) engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Imperial Oil will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB -- $88.56) operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. LyondellBasell will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA -- $63.82) designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. Magna will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A -- $85.34) designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. Moog will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL -- $20.69) designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Newell Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK -- $11.70) provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Newmark Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT -- $34.97) designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. nVent Electric will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX -- $88.01) operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. Phillips 66 will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Piper Sandler Co. (NYSE:PIPR -- $121.59) operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. Piper Sandler will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG -- $148.06) provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. Procter & Gamble will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS -- $23.97) operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Provident Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA -- $12.24) produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. U.S. Silica will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC -- $84.83) operates as a real estate investment trust. W.P. Carey will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY -- $36.37) operates as a private owner of timberlands. Weyerhaeuser will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF -- $5.29) operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. WisdomTree will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to next week, August will kick off next week at the height of the earnings season, but besides a slew of quarterly earnings reports, traders will be sifting through multiple economic indicators as well. Specifically, key manufacturing, services, and employment data are due out next week.

The earnings confessional looks busy for the first week of August, with quarterly results to come from Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Alibaba (BABA), Amgen (AMGN), Block (SQ), Canopy Growth (CGC), Caterpillar (CAT), Cinemark (CNK), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), Dropbox (DBX), eBay (EBAY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Expedia (EXPE), Fastly (FSLY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), PayPal (PYPL), Pinterest (PINS), PlugPower (PLUG), Simon Properties (SPG), Starbucks (SBUX), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Uber Technologies (UBER), Under Armour (UAA), and Wayfair (W).

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

