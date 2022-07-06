Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/6/2022

Today will feature the S&P Global U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index. Additionally, job openings and quits are slated for release.

There are no public companies slated to release corporate earnings today, July 6.



In case you missed it, we just published What the Alphabet Stock Split Means for Google Investors ahead of GOOGL's anticipated 20-for-1 stock split scheduled for July 15. If you want to know more about stock splits and if you should buy a stock ahead of a stock split, how stock splits affect current shareholders, and more, check out Everything Investors Need to Know About Stock Splits.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data will be released on Thursday accompanied by the monthly ADP employment report, and a foreign trade balance update.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.