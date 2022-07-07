Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/7/2022

Today the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data will be released accompanied by the monthly ADP employment report, and a foreign trade balance update.

The following no public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 7:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE -- $169.89) provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Helen of Troy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI -- $15.80) operates as an apparel company. Levi Strauss will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ:WDFC -- $202.17) develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. WD-40 will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, more employment-related indicators are expected on on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls data is on tap, in addition to an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. A wholesale inventories revision is also on the docket.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

