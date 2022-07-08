Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/8/2022

×
S&P 500   3,904.68 (+0.05%)
DOW   31,436.29 (+0.16%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.19%)
AAPL   146.87 (+0.36%)
MSFT   265.20 (-1.19%)
META   170.39 (-1.05%)
GOOGL   2,371.05 (-0.19%)
AMZN   115.40 (-0.80%)
TSLA   753.08 (+2.65%)
NVDA   156.24 (-1.48%)
NIO   22.64 (+0.62%)
BABA   125.46 (+2.51%)
AMD   78.96 (-0.43%)
MU   59.20 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.84 (-1.47%)
GE   63.09 (+0.14%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   96.38 (-1.08%)
AMC   14.50 (+0.14%)
PFE   53.85 (+0.80%)
PYPL   73.24 (-2.40%)
NFLX   186.76 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   3,904.68 (+0.05%)
DOW   31,436.29 (+0.16%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.19%)
AAPL   146.87 (+0.36%)
MSFT   265.20 (-1.19%)
META   170.39 (-1.05%)
GOOGL   2,371.05 (-0.19%)
AMZN   115.40 (-0.80%)
TSLA   753.08 (+2.65%)
NVDA   156.24 (-1.48%)
NIO   22.64 (+0.62%)
BABA   125.46 (+2.51%)
AMD   78.96 (-0.43%)
MU   59.20 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.84 (-1.47%)
GE   63.09 (+0.14%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   96.38 (-1.08%)
AMC   14.50 (+0.14%)
PFE   53.85 (+0.80%)
PYPL   73.24 (-2.40%)
NFLX   186.76 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   3,904.68 (+0.05%)
DOW   31,436.29 (+0.16%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.19%)
AAPL   146.87 (+0.36%)
MSFT   265.20 (-1.19%)
META   170.39 (-1.05%)
GOOGL   2,371.05 (-0.19%)
AMZN   115.40 (-0.80%)
TSLA   753.08 (+2.65%)
NVDA   156.24 (-1.48%)
NIO   22.64 (+0.62%)
BABA   125.46 (+2.51%)
AMD   78.96 (-0.43%)
MU   59.20 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.84 (-1.47%)
GE   63.09 (+0.14%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   96.38 (-1.08%)
AMC   14.50 (+0.14%)
PFE   53.85 (+0.80%)
PYPL   73.24 (-2.40%)
NFLX   186.76 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   3,904.68 (+0.05%)
DOW   31,436.29 (+0.16%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.19%)
AAPL   146.87 (+0.36%)
MSFT   265.20 (-1.19%)
META   170.39 (-1.05%)
GOOGL   2,371.05 (-0.19%)
AMZN   115.40 (-0.80%)
TSLA   753.08 (+2.65%)
NVDA   156.24 (-1.48%)
NIO   22.64 (+0.62%)
BABA   125.46 (+2.51%)
AMD   78.96 (-0.43%)
MU   59.20 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.84 (-1.47%)
GE   63.09 (+0.14%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   96.38 (-1.08%)
AMC   14.50 (+0.14%)
PFE   53.85 (+0.80%)
PYPL   73.24 (-2.40%)
NFLX   186.76 (-1.33%)

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/8/2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today nonfarm payrolls data is on tap, in addition to an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. A wholesale inventories revision is also on the docket.

No public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 8.

In case you missed it, we just published What the Alphabet Stock Split Means for Google Investors ahead of GOOGL's anticipated 20-for-1 stock split scheduled for July 15. If you want to know more about stock splits and if you should buy a stock ahead of a stock split, how stock splits affect current shareholders, and more, check out Everything Investors Need to Know About Stock Splits.

Looking ahead to next week, the third quarter will kick into high gear, with some key economic indicators to unpack as investors make their way through July. June's consumer price index (CPI) will be closely watched, while inflation expectations could also offer clues as to what lies ahead for the economy. The earnings docket is heating up as well, with Citigroup (C), Conagra (CAG), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), as well as Wells Fargo (WFC) set to report next week.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.



View the "7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.