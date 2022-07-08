Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/8/2022

Today nonfarm payrolls data is on tap, in addition to an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. A wholesale inventories revision is also on the docket.

No public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, July 8.



In case you missed it, we just published What the Alphabet Stock Split Means for Google Investors ahead of GOOGL's anticipated 20-for-1 stock split scheduled for July 15. If you want to know more about stock splits and if you should buy a stock ahead of a stock split, how stock splits affect current shareholders, and more, check out Everything Investors Need to Know About Stock Splits.

Looking ahead to next week, the third quarter will kick into high gear, with some key economic indicators to unpack as investors make their way through July. June's consumer price index (CPI) will be closely watched, while inflation expectations could also offer clues as to what lies ahead for the economy. The earnings docket is heating up as well, with Citigroup (C), Conagra (CAG), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), as well as Wells Fargo (WFC) set to report next week.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.