Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/10/2022

Today will bring the CPI and core CPI, revised wholesale inventories, and a federal budget update.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 10:

1stdibs.com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS -- $6.19) operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. 1stdibs.com will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP -- $8.41) engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Ballard Power will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG -- $1.94) provides health insurance policies in the United States. Bright Health Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE -- $25.80) provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. CAE will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR -- $138.45) develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. CyberArk will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOX -- $31.35) operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. Fox will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE:HAE -- $67.59) provides medical products and solutions. Haemonetics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS -- $4.20) operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. ironSource will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK -- $75.48) operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. Jack In The Box will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT -- $29.67) develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Kornit Digital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH -- $15.38) provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. Life Time will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Nomad Foods Ltd. (NYSE:NOMD -- $18.13) manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. Nomad Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD -- $5.49) operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Riskified will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR -- $1.51) operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Sharecare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Vita Coco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO -- $11.73) develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Vita Coco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Wendy's Co. (NASDAQ:WEN -- $21.11) operates as a quick-service restaurant company. Wendy's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX -- $68.77) develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. Wix.com will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW -- $22.00) designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. Wolverine will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA -- $1.95) operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. a.k.a. Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA -- $6.97) operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. ACV Auctions will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:AOSL -- $35.64) designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP -- $36.01) engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. AppLovin will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT -- $45.36) markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. Avnet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL -- $35.08) provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. Bumble will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CACI International Inc. (NYSE:CACI -- $283.51) provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. CACI will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG -- $283.51) owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. Coupang will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT -- $7.51) owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. DHT will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS -- $42.50) operates and franchises drive-thru shops. Dutch Bros will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Enersys (NYSE:ENS -- $67.94) provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. Enersys will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Franco-Nevada Corp. (NYSE:FNV -- $131.79) operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Franco-Nevada will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC -- $18.33) provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Manulife Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ -- $10.38) operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. Marqeta will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR -- $4.74) engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. Matterport will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS -- $20.89) engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. Pan American Silver will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB -- $9.77) develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. Red Robin Gourmet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO -- $21.99) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sonos will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



STAAR Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA -- $82.89) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. STAAR Surgical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK -- $3.55) designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Traeger will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO -- $10.13) provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. VIZIO will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS -- $108.13) operates as an entertainment company worldwide. Walt Disney will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV -- $108.13) develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. ZimVie will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap Thursday, as is the producer price index (PPI).

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

