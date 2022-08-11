Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/11/2022

Today initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap, as is the producer price index (PPI).

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 11:

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER -- $47.76) engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. AerCap will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT -- $106.04) distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Applied Industrial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL -- $8.51) provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. Azul will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM -- $52.97) is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. Brookfield Asset Management will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS -- $21.68) designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Canada Goose will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH -- $62.75) operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Cardinal Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT -- $11.90) provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. Cyxtera Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dillard's Inc. (NYSE:DDS -- $248.56) operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Dillard's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Docebo Inc. (NYSE:DDS -- $35.68) provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Docebo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI -- $11.56) designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. Hanesbrands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX -- $7.08) provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. Himax Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY -- $6.49) designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Holley will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA -- $22.34) provides workforce solutions to various industries. Kelly Services will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM -- $6.14) designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL -- $10.32) provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. N-able will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE -- $32.65) operates as an optical retailer in the United States. National Vision will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Primo Water Corp. (NYSE:PRMW -- $12.93) provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. Primo Water will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Six Flags Corp. (NYSE:SIX -- $25.81) owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Six Flags will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC -- $6.03) operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. Solo Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Super Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC -- $13.96) manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. Super Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sylvamo Corp. (NYSE:SLVM -- $41.64) produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. Sylvamo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD -- $32.30) markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. US Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ -- $18.25) operates as a snack food manufacturing company. Utz Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME -- $11.23) provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. WalkMe will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY -- $14.18) provides eyewear products. Warby Parker will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE -- $38.76) provides workforce solutions worldwide. Adtalem Global Education will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN -- $14.49) owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. Algonquin Power & Utilities will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CDRE -- $26.58) manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. Cadre Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW -- $28.66) provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO -- $27.58) produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. Flowers Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG -- $23.31) operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. ForgeRock will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN -- $227.30) provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Illumina will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI -- $7.68) provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ -- $11.29) operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. LegalZoom.com will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO -- $13.23) provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. Olo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO -- $5.65) operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. Payoneer will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH -- $12.71) operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. Poshmark will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD -- $243.58) develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. ResMed will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN -- $37.40) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. Rivian Automotive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN -- $45.21) operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Ryan Specialty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR -- $30.75) provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sierra Wireless will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT -- $5.54) provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. SmartRent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST -- $18.46) operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. Toast will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV -- $15.29) provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. Viavi will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



VTEX (NYSE:VTEX -- $4.19) provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. VTEX will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM -- $34.67) primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. Wheaton Precious Metals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP -- $2.55) provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. Wheels Up Experience will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the import price index is due out which will be followed by the University of Michigan's (UM) preliminary consumer sentiment index and five-year inflation expectations.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

