Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/1/2022

August kicks off this week at the height of the earnings season, but besides a slew of quarterly earnings reports, traders will be sifting through multiple economic indicators as well. Specifically, key manufacturing, services, and employment data are due out this week.

The earnings confessional looks busy for the first week of August, with quarterly results to come from Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Alibaba (BABA), Amgen (AMGN), Block (SQ), Canopy Growth (CGC), Caterpillar (CAT), Cinemark (CNK), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), Dropbox (DBX), eBay (EBAY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Expedia (EXPE), Fastly (FSLY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), PayPal (PYPL), Pinterest (PINS), PlugPower (PLUG), Simon Properties (SPG), Starbucks (SBUX), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Uber Technologies (UBER), Under Armour (UAA), and Wayfair (W).

Today the final S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, as well as construction spending data are on due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 1:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD -- $43.69) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. Aerojet Rocketdyne will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG -- $126.38) operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. Affiliated Managers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR -- $68.00) manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. Builders FirstSource will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP -- $124.60) develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. Check Point Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CHKP -- $42.42) provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. CNA Financial Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN -- $122.32) provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Global Payments will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J -- $137.30) provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. Jacobs Engineering will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD -- $17.78) designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. JELD-WEN will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON -- $66.78) provides intelligent sensing and power solutions worldwide. ON Semiconductor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI -- $79.95) develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ON Semiconductor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Addus HomeCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ADUS -- $92.81) provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. Addus HomeCare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL -- $57.30) provides supplemental health and life insurance products. Aflac will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR -- $20.17) provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. Amkor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET -- $116.63) develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Arista Networks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR -- $182.03) provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. Avis Budget will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX -- $64.87) engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. Axonics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE:BCC -- $70.71) manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX -- $23.18) operates as a real estate investment trust. Brixmor Property will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF -- $95.49) manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. CF Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO -- $18.75) develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. CNO Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK -- $15.93) operates as a real estate investment trust. Comstock will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC -- $575.91) provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. Credit Acceptance will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA -- $84.16) provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. DaVita will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN -- $62.85) engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Devon Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Diamondback Energy Inc. (NYSE:FANG -- $128.02) focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Diamondback Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW -- $31.86) operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. Douglas Dynamics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI -- $23.64) operates as a real estate investment trust. Douglas Emmett will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS -- $34.64) focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Emergent BioSolutions will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE:EHC -- $50.62) provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Encompass Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR -- $53.81) operates as a real estate investment trust. EPR Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC -- $28.05) operates as a real estate investment trust. Equity Commonwealth will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER -- $10.45) operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. EverQuote will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT -- $10.92) provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Harmonic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP -- $109.74) provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. Insperity will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Instructure Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INST -- $24.44) provides cloud-based learning, assessment, development, and engagement systems worldwide. Instructure will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR -- $23.76) provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. James River Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kemper Corp. (NYSE:KMPR -- $46.80) provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. Kemper will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT -- $26.85) develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. Kennametal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC -- $65.85) provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. Kforce will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC -- $61.50) develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Lattice Semiconductor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG -- $39.64) designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. Leggett & Platt will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX -- $91.67) provides ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Monolithic Power Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR -- $464.72) engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Monolithic Power will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS -- $52.66) produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. Mosaic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Omega Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI -- $31.00) operates as a real estate investment trust. Omega Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS -- $84.94) operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. ONE Gas will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Otter Tail Corp. (NASDAQ:OTTR -- $70.27) engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. Otter Tail will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS -- $19.48) operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. Pinterest will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN -- $22.37) engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Radian Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS -- $25.28) provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. Rambus will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Regal Rexnord Corp. (NYSE:RRX -- $134.30) designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. Regal Rexnord will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP -- $88.54) operates as a real estate investment trust. Ryman Hospitality will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sanmina Corp. (NASDAQ:SANM -- $46.05) provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. Sanmina will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SBA Communications Corp. (NASDAQ:SBAC -- $335.79) is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. SBA Communications will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG -- $108.64) operates as a real estate investment trust. Simon Property will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG -- $3.38) provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. Transocean will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR -- $27.04) distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. Univar Solutions will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS -- $25.43) provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Varonis Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Viper Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:VNOM -- $30.74) owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. Viper Energy Partners will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vornado Realty Trust (NASDAQ:VNO -- $30.39) operates as a real estate investment trust. Vornado Realty Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB -- $34.09) operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. Williams will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD -- $104.70) designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Woodward will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ZoomInfo Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI -- $37.89) provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will bring job openings and quits.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

