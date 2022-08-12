Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/12/2022

Today the import price index is due out which will be followed by the University of Michigan's (UM) preliminary consumer sentiment index and five-year inflation expectations.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 12:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR -- $47.76) provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. Broadridge Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST -- $3.84) manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. Honest Company Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB -- $70.54) operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. Spectrum Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to next week, investors will be cooling down from the slew of major earnings reports and key inflation data points next week, but there is still a decent amount of indicators coming up to keep them busy. More specifically, fresh retail sales and manufacturing data will be stealing the show.

With the thick of the earnings season now behind us, the earnings docket looks quieter. Some big names are yet report over the next week, though, including Applied Materials (AMAT), Bilibili (BILI), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), Kohl's (KSS), Li Auto (LI), Lowe's (LOW), Tapestry (TPR), Target (TGT), Tencent Music (TME), Walmart (WMT), and Weibo (WB).

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

