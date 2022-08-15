Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/15/2022

Investors will be cooling down from the slew of major earnings reports and key inflation data points this week, but there is still a decent amount of indicators coming to keep them busy. More specifically, fresh retail sales and manufacturing data will be stealing the show.

With the thick of the earnings season now behind us, the earnings docket looks quieter this week. Some big names are yet report throughout the week, though, including Applied Materials (AMAT), Bilibili (BILI), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), Kohl's (KSS), Li Auto (LI), Lowe's (LOW), Tapestry (TPR), Target (TGT), Tencent Music (TME), Walmart (WMT), and Weibo (WB).

Today brings the Empire State manufacturing index, as well as the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 15:

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU -- $29.03) provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. Clear Secure will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



DouYu Inc. (NASDAQ:DOYU -- $1.25) operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. DouYu will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI -- $32.49) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. Li Auto will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS -- $16.49) provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Thoughtworks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR -- $6.92) manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Weber will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG -- $19.05) operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. Archaea Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND -- $3.04) provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. Blend Labs will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP -- $4.70) provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. Compass will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fabrinet (NYSE:FN -- $100.66) provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Fabrinet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC -- $18.12) provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. Fluence will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE -- $27.09) provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Global-E Online will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS -- $5.88) designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Navitas Semiconductor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS -- $26.24) provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. Shoals Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME -- $4.41) operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Tencent Music will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ThredUP Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP -- $3.21) operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUP will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP -- $21.03) operates a marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. ZipRecruiter will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, building permits, housing starts, and industrial production data will come out on Tuesday in addition to the capacity utilization rate.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

