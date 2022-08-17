Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/17/2022

Today retail sales and business inventories are on tap.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 17:

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI -- $179.04) designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. Analog Devices will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT -- $14.52) operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. Krispy Kreme will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW -- $214.12) operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. Lowe's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE:PFGC -- $53.32) markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. Performance Food Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SFL Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL -- $10.56) engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. SFL will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT -- $180.19) operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. Target will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Children's Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE -- $54.95) operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The Children's Place will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX -- $66.65) operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. TJX will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR -- $13.29) produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. Amcor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI -- $41.02) operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. Bath & Body Works will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cisco Inc. (NYSE:CSCO -- $46.77) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. Cisco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS -- $170.63) provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Keysight will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS -- $385.67) provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. Synopsys will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF -- $88.59) provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. Wolfspeed will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index, existing home sales data, and leading economic indicators are in focus. Also set to capture Wall Street's attention tomorrow is the latest round of initial and continuing jobless claims data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

