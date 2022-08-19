Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/19/2022

Today an advance report on services is due out and that wraps up the week.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 19:

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE -- $33.71) operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. Buckle will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE -- $367.99) manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. Deere will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL -- $31.98) operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. Foot Locker will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE -- $62.70) engages in the entertainment business. Madison Square Garden will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIPS -- $9.62) operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. Vipshop will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to next week, investors will be primarily eyeing the S&P purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. And while the corporate earnings season has cooled down, some big names are yet to report.

Next week's earnings docket features Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Affirm (AFRM), Box (BOX), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Gap (GPS), JD.com (JD), JinkoSolar (JKS), Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), Nvidia (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Peloton Interactive (PTON), Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

