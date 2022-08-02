Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/2/2022

Today will bring job openings and quits on the economic data front.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 2:

Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME -- $122.38) manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Ametek will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV -- $11.58) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. Apollo Investment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Arconic Corp. (NYSE:ARNC -- $30.42) manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Arconic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE -- $48.96) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. Astec Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Atkore International Inc. (NYSE:ATKR -- $99.47) manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. Atkore will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Blueprint Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:BPMC -- $50.60) develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Blueprint Medicines will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BP plc (NYSE:BP -- $29.05) engages in the energy business worldwide. BP will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT -- $194.86) manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Caterpillar will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP -- $31.63) operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. CenterPoint will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI -- $217.84) designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. Cummins will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE:DBD -- $3.32) provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. Diebold Nixdorf will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD -- $60.20) provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. DuPont will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA -- $20.14) operates as a real estate investment trust. Easterly Government Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Eaton Corp. plc (NYSE:ETN -- $147.50) operates as a power management company worldwide. Eaton will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Enpro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO -- $92.83) engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Enpro Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG -- $110.28) develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Entegris will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE:ETRN -- $7.83) owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. Equitrans Midstream will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR -- $5.45) develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Esperion Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS -- $13.11) provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. Evolus will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA -- $38.29) provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. Evoqua Water will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD -- $106.48) provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Expeditors International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ferrari N.V. (NASDAQ:RACE -- $213.21) designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. Ferrari will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT -- $269.10) operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Gentherm Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM -- $63.95) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. Gentherm will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO -- $6.54) operates diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE -- $35.67) produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. Green Plains will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE -- $75.52) is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Hamilton Lane will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC -- $4.80) environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. Harsco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC -- $78.39) provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. Henry Schein will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN -- $29.06) manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. Huntsman will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX -- $398.13) develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. IDEXX Laboratories will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW -- $207.35) manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. Illinois Tool will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY -- $77.40) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. Incyte will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT -- $18.71) operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. International Game Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



IPG Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP -- $107.66) develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. IPG Photonics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU -- $8.59) provides air passenger transportation services. JetBlue Airways will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR -- $52.50) provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. KBR will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR -- $55.53) operates as a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. KKR will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII -- $128.31) manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. LCI Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA -- $151.36) designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Lear will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS -- $105.15) provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. Leidos will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH -- $114.32) designs, constructs, and sells homes. LGI Homes will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC -- $90.32) operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. Marathon Petroleum will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR -- $159.57) operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. Marriott will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP -- $59.68) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Molson Coors will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX -- $32.36) owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. MPLX will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ -- $10.89) operates as a real estate investment trust. New Residential Investment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Oatly Group AB (NASAQ:OTLY -- $3.92) provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. Oatly Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG -- $65.68) operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. Public Service will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN -- $212.56) develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Repligen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI -- $376.08) provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. S&P Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR -- $6.26) provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. Sabre will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SAGE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE -- $34.45) develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. SAGE Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sealed Air Corp. (NASDAQ:SEE -- $61.53) provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sealed Air will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SolarWinds Corp. (NYSE:SWI -- $10.40) provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. SolarWinds will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR -- $19.83) offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. SunPower will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH -- $79.14) provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Syneos Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD -- $217.04) engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. TopBuild will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM -- $46.92) manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. Tower Semiconductor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER -- $24.60) develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Uber will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH -- $20.58) manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Vishay will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT -- $365.55) provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Waters will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC -- $103.89) provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. WEC Energy Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK -- $97.15) manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. Westlake will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL -- $91.20) engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA -- $358.43) provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. Zebra Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH -- $109.76) operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Zimmer Biomet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD -- $96.78) operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. Advanced Micro Devices will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB -- $111.20) operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. Airbnb will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX -- $48.52) operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. Alteryx will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE -- $36.00) operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. Andersons will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NASDAQ:APAM -- $40.52) operates as a publicly owned investment manager. Artisan Partners will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ -- $174.61) operates as a real estate investment trust. Assurant will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC -- $48.85) develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. AtriCure will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB -- $61.44) provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. Blackbaud will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM -- $93.79) provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. Bright Horizons will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV -- $6.20) provides cloud-based services for video. Brightcove will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR -- $46.04) operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. Caesars Entertainment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH -- $27.70) retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. Camping World will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII -- $15.59) develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. Cardiovascular Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX -- $13.60) operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. Cardlytics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHK -- $90.42) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. Chesapeake Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS -- $83.75) provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX -- $50.53) provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Cognex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT -- $4.66) provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Conduent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW -- $10.63) owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. CoreCivic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA -- $29.57) engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Coterra Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP -- $34.39) owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. DCP Midstream will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Denny's Corp. (NASDAQ:DENN -- $9.35) owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. Denny's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA -- $130.87) develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. Electronic Arts will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH -- $34.79) provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. Evolent Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Exact Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAS -- $47.21) provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact Sciences will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR -- $189.01) operates as a real estate investment trust. Extra Space Storage will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS -- $103.29) provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. Fidelity National will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC -- $109.11) provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. FMC will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH -- $13.47) provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD -- $59.60) discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Gilead Sciences will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO -- $49.88) provides logistics services worldwide. GXO Logistics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG -- $134.18) provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. Hanover Insurance will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK -- $27.55) operates as a real estate investment trust. Healthpeak will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF -- $24.55) offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. Herbalife Nutrition will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ingevity Corp. (NYSE:NGVT -- $66.69) manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Ingevity will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP -- $103.03) develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. Innospec will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP -- $209.08) focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. Inspire Medical Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF -- $136.97) manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. J&J Snack Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kadant Inc. (NASDAQ:KAI -- $205.13) supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. Kadant will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



KAR Auction Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KAR -- $17.05) provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. KAR Auction Services will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN -- $19.59) offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. Knowles will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS -- $278.32) manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. Littelfuse will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM -- $24.27) manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Livent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA -- $207.00) provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. LPL Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY -- $23.70) engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Magnolia Oil & Gas will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH -- $73.53) provides dating products worldwide. Match Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY -- $41.02) engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. Mercury will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP -- $69.16) develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR -- $275.74) provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. MicroStrategy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH -- $19.00) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. NMI will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH -- $28.91) offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. Oak Street Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY -- $65.23) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Occidental Petroleum will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI -- $14.82) manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. O-I Glass will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN -- $11.16) designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. OneSpan will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC -- $332.06) provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. Paycom Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL -- $88.57) operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. PayPal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT -- $15.51) invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. PennyMac will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD -- $228.10) operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. Pioneer Natural Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP -- $10.09) provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. ProPetro will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU -- $99.65) provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. Prudential will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pulmonx Corp. (NASDAQ:LUNG -- $17.50) provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RingCentral Inc. (NASDAQ:RNG -- $48.71) provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. RingCentral will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT -- $91.55) focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. Sarepta Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SeaSpine Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SPNE -- $5.90) focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. SeaSpine will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Service Corp. International (NYSE:SCI -- $75.01) provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Service will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX -- $19.15) is a business development company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Skyline Champion Corp. (NYSE:SKY -- $63.95) produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. Skyline Champion will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI -- $6.36) provides digital financial services. SoFi Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG -- $358.59) designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. SolarEdge Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT -- $51.93) designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sprout Social will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX -- $84.91) operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. Starbucks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Steris plc (NYSE:STE -- $222.51) provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. Steris will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX -- $33.49) manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. Terex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX -- $34.92) manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. Ternium will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Unum Group (NYSE:UNM -- $31.92) provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Unum Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Varex Imaging Corp. (NASDAQ:VREX -- $22.91) designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. Varex Imaging will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK -- $189.02) provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. Verisk Analytics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY -- $2.95) designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. ViewRay will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA -- $59.38) operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Voya Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN -- $132.15) provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. Waste Connections will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the final S&P U.S. services PMI, the ISM services index, and factory orders will come out in addition to revised core capital equipment orders, and a rental and homeowner vacancy rate update.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.