S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   318.06
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/22/2022

Mon., August 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

This week investors will be primarily eyeing the S&P purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. And while the corporate earnings season has cooled down, some big names are due to report this week.

This week's earnings docket features Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Affirm (AFRM), Box (BOX), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Gap (GPS), JD.com (JD), JinkoSolar (JKS), Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), Nvidia (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Peloton Interactive (PTON), Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Today the Chicago Fed national activity index is due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 22:

DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO -- $28.79) operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. DLocal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ:NDSN -- $244.30) engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Nordson will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW -- $513.51) provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. Palo Alto Networks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM -- $99.50) provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Zoom Video will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday brings new home sales data, as well as the S&P manufacturing and services PMI. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

