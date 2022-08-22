Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/22/2022

This week investors will be primarily eyeing the S&P purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. And while the corporate earnings season has cooled down, some big names are due to report this week.

This week's earnings docket features Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Affirm (AFRM), Box (BOX), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Gap (GPS), JD.com (JD), JinkoSolar (JKS), Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), Nvidia (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Peloton Interactive (PTON), Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Today the Chicago Fed national activity index is due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 22:

DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO -- $28.79) operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. DLocal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ:NDSN -- $244.30) engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Nordson will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW -- $513.51) provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. Palo Alto Networks will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM -- $99.50) provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Zoom Video will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday brings new home sales data, as well as the S&P manufacturing and services PMI.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

