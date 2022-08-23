Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/23/2022

Today brings new home sales data, as well as the S&P manufacturing and services PMI.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 23:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS -- $61.84) provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. Bank of Nova Scotia will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN -- $8.43) provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. Baozun will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS -- $110.37) operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. Dick's Sporting Goods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE -- $8.99) engages in sourcing, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables worldwide. Dole will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM -- $137.75) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. J.M. Smucker will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD -- $55.32) provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. JD.com will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE -- $15.67) engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. KE Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M -- $18.61) operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Macy's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT -- $93.09) develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Medtronic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP -- $198.48) provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. Advance Auto will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL -- $30.26) engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. Caleres will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU -- $446.12) provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Intuit will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB -- $28.31) manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. La-Z-Boy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN -- $22.97) provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. Nordstrom will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR -- $30.57) provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. Paycor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC -- $33.69) distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. ScanSource will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL -- $45.53) designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. Toll Brothers will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN -- $22.02) engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. Urban Outfitters will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the pending home sales index is scheduled in addition to durable goods and core capital equipment orders.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

