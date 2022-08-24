Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/24/2022

Today the pending home sales index is scheduled in addition to durable goods and core capital equipment orders.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 24:

Brinker Inc. (NYSE:EA -- $30.34) engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Brinker will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY -- $112.56) provides specialty contracting services in the United States. Dycom will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



II-VI Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI -- $55.64) develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. II-VI will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF -- $15.73) focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. Petco Health and Wellness will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY -- $97.52) operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. Royal Bank of Canada will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK -- $213.63) provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. Autodesk will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX -- $29.38) provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. Box will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Guess' Inc. (NYSE:GES -- $19.62) designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Guess' will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP -- $73.28) provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. NetApp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA -- $171.81) provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. NVIDIA will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM -- $176.00) provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Salesforce will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW -- $153.07) provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. Snowflake will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK -- $108.24) provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. Splunk will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO -- $38.34) operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. Victoria's Secret will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM -- $164.44) operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. Williams-Sonoma will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO -- $8.71) provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. Zuora will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wall Street will be expecting the latest batch of initial and continuing jobless claims. Plus, real gross domestic income data, and revised real final sales to domestic purchasers numbers will come out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

