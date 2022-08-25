Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/25/2022

Today Wall Street will be expecting the latest batch of initial and continuing jobless claims. Plus, real gross domestic income data, and revised real final sales to domestic purchasers numbers will come out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 25:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF -- $18.65) operates as a specialty retailer. Abercrombie & Fitch will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL -- $163.73) operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. Burlington Stores will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM -- $50.49) provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY -- $7.39) engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. Coty will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG -- $247.45) provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. Dollar General will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR -- $165.98) operates discount variety retail stores. Dollar Tree will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Frontline Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRO -- $12.00) engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. Frontline will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN -- $24.71) manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. Hain Celestial will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB -- $57.36) engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Hibbett will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC -- $146.56) manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. Lancaster Colony will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU -- $67.19) engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. Malibu Boats will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON -- $13.48) provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. Peloton will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN -- $30.95) owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. Titan Machinery will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NASDAQ:TD -- $65.85) provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Toronto-Dominion Bank will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM -- $30.23) operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. Affirm will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL -- $46.62) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. Dell will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO -- $28.02) operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Domo will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC -- $83.12) delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. Elastic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE:FTCH -- $9.51) provides an online marketplace for luxury fashion goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Farfetch will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS -- $9.91) operates as an apparel retail company. Gap will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL -- $52.24) designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. Marvell will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO -- $8.28) provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Sumo Logic will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA -- $412.02) operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. Ulta Beauty will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW -- $118.95) provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. VMware will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY -- $160.38) provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Workday will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the monthly and year-over-year PCE price index and core PCE price index are on tap. Traders also will be sifting through real disposable incomes, real consumer spending, nominal personal incomes, and nominal consumer spending data, as well as advance trade in goods. Lastly, the University of Michigan (UM) will release its final consumer sentiment index, and five-year inflation expectations.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".