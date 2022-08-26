S&P 500   4,170.72 (-0.68%)
DOW   33,148.06 (-0.43%)
QQQ   319.44 (-0.36%)
AAPL   170.25 (+0.13%)
MSFT   278.99 (+0.05%)
META   168.93 (+0.09%)
GOOGL   114.69 (-1.68%)
AMZN   136.87 (-0.30%)
TSLA   296.84 (+0.26%)
NVDA   176.15 (-1.66%)
NIO   20.36 (+1.39%)
BABA   101.15 (+1.26%)
AMD   96.55 (-0.65%)
T   18.05 (-0.22%)
MU   60.30 (-1.47%)
CGC   4.13 (-2.36%)
F   15.94 (+0.06%)
GE   78.01 (-0.17%)
DIS   117.51 (+0.04%)
AMC   9.47 (-1.04%)
PYPL   96.47 (-0.26%)
PFE   47.77 (-0.27%)
NFLX   234.04 (+0.03%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/26/2022

Fri., August 26, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today the monthly and year-over-year PCE price index and core PCE price index are on tap. Traders also will be sifting through real disposable incomes, real consumer spending, nominal personal incomes, and nominal consumer spending data, as well as advance trade in goods. Lastly, the University of Michigan (UM) will release its final consumer sentiment index, and five-year inflation expectations.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, August 26:

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS -- $58.65) engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. JinkoSolar will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, a handful of Federal Reserve officials will be offering remarks on the state of the economy. There will also be no shortage of economic indicators to unpack, as investors kick off September with a huge batch of manufacturing data.

Next week's earnings docket includes reports from Baidu (BIDU), Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), Broadcom (AVGO), C3.ai (AI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), HP (HPQ), lululemon athletica (LULU), Ollie's Bargain Outlets (OLLI), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and Weibo (WB)

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

