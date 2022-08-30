Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/30/2022

Today job openings and quits are expected which also brings the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, as well as the latest consumer confidence index. Plus, New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak this morning.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 30:

American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD -- $47.44) manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. American Woodmark will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU -- $147.32) offers internet search services in China. Baidu will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO -- $98.08) provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. Bank of Montreal will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY -- $73.70) retails technology products in the United States and Canada. Best Buy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG -- $21.55) operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. Big Lots will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Conn's Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN -- $11.31) operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. Conn's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB -- $21.77) engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. Photronics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA -- $84.57) develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. Ambarella will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ChargePoint Inc. (NYSE:CHPT -- $15.04) provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. ChargePoint will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY -- $38.01) engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. Chewy will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD -- $192.05) provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. CrowdStrike will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE -- $13.72) provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HP Inc. (NYSE:HPE -- $31.53) provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. HP will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PVH Inc. (NYSE:PVH -- $63.16) operates as an apparel company worldwide. PVH will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak. The Chicago manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is on tap, too.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

**Friendly reminder that the stock market will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observation of the Labor Day holiday. With the markets closed for Labor Day, next week's trading will kick off on Tuesday, September 6.**

