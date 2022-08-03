Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/3/2022

Today the final S&P U.S. services PMI, the ISM services index, and factory orders will come out in addition to revised core capital equipment orders, and a rental and homeowner vacancy rate update.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 3:

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT -- $7.50) operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Alight will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Allete Inc. (NYSE:ALE -- $62.17) operates as an energy company. Allete will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Amarin Corp. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN -- $1.33) engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Amarin will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC -- $142.81) sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. AmerisourceBergen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM -- $35.56) operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. Autohome will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA -- $42.96) operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. Avista will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC -- $64.48) provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Belden will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY -- $54.82) manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Berry Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA -- $38.56) provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. BorgWarner will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO -- $55.19) provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. Brink’s will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP -- $39.75) owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brookfield Infrastructure will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS -- $11.81) operates as a digital marketplace and provides solutions for the automotive industry. Cars.com will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

CDW Corp. (NASDAQ:CDW -- $180.33) provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. CDW will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN -- $40.44) owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Cedar Fair will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL -- $243.66) provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Charles River will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH -- $98.23) provides environmental and industrial services in North America. Clean Harbors will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI -- $122.96) provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Colliers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO -- $25.17) provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Criteo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS -- $95.37) provides health services in the United States. CVS Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN -- $16.71) provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. Dana will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH -- $17.13) provides pay-TV services in the United States. DISH Network will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN -- $33.60) operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. Donnelley Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

DT Midstream Inc. (NYSE:DTM -- $54.29) provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. DT Midstream will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT -- $38.34) provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. Dynatrace will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT -- $16.48) focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. Editas Medicine will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR -- $115.11) engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. Entergy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD -- $26.34) provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. Enterprise Products will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI -- $19.71) provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. Everi will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC -- $45.83) engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. Exelon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI -- $15.88) provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. eXp World Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP -- $30.02) produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Fresh Del Monte will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Generac Inc. (NYSE:GNRC -- $266.65) designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Generac will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK -- $45.81) manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. Gibraltar Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN -- $10.25) provides hardware-related products and related merchandising services in North America. Hillman will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Ltd. Co. (NASDAQ:HZNP -- $82.13) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Horizon Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT -- $12.25) focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Intercept Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL -- $184.20) provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Jones Lang LaSalle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Lamar Advertising Co. (NASDAQ:LAMR -- $99.06) operates as a real estate investment trust. Lamar Advertising will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

LivaNova plc (NASDAQ:LIVN -- $63.19) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. LivaNova will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL -- $9.67) operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. LL Flooring Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN -- $82.40) produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Materion will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW -- $16.90) operates as a real estate investment trust. Medical Properties Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA -- $160.81) discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Moderna will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN -- $46.78) operates as a real estate investment trust. National Retail Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT -- $31.14) provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. New York Times will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI -- $30.10) operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. NiSource will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW -- $11.08) distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Now will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The ODP Corp. (NASDAQ:ODP -- $36.57) provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. ODP will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI -- $36.64) operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. Owens & Minor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX -- $55.98) provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. Pacira BioSciences will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Parsons Corp. (NYSE:PSN -- $42.56) provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Parsons will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI -- $19.47) provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. Perion Network will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE:PNW -- $73.77) provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. Pinnacle West will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL -- $29.10) delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. PPL will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

R1 RCM Inc. (NYSE:RCM -- $26.24) provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1 RCM will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN -- $574.96) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE -- $40.95) operates as a real estate investment trust. Safehold will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sapiens International Corp. N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS -- $24.56) provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. Sapiens International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE:SMG -- $87.43) engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. Scotts Miracle-Gro will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI -- $21.99) operates as a media company in the United States. Sinclair Broadcast will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE -- $141.18) engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. SiteOne Landscape Supply will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR -- $34.03) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. Spirit Aerosystems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Standard Motor Inc. (NYSE:SMP -- $47.25) manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries. Standard Motor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS -- $21.00) provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. Stratasys will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sunoco L.P. (NASDAQ:SUN -- $42.28) distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. Sunoco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO -- $11.06) operates as a real estate investment trust. Sunstone Hotel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW -- $69.79) builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Tradeweb Markets will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT -- $145.21) engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. Trane will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI -- $16.59) designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. Triumph Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP -- $7.20) operates as a consumer products company worldwide. Tupperware will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA -- $8.25) engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. Under Armour will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

United Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UTHR -- $224.75) engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. United Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Vericel Corp. (NASDAQ:VCEL -- $31.81) engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. Vericel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT -- $11.77) designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. Vertiv will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR -- $16.13) operates as a real estate investment trust. Xenia will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM -- $122.13) develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. Yum! Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ADPT -- $9.52) develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS -- $90.10) designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. Advanced Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB -- $243.89) develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Albemarle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT -- $14.42) offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. Alkami Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ:ALGT -- $112.98) provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. Allegiant Travel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN -- $40.94) designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. Allison Transmission will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

The Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL -- $115.70) provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. Allstate will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS -- $9.20) provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Altice USA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Amdocs Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOX -- $85.67) provides software and services worldwide. Amdocs will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG -- $130.22) provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. American Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL -- $14.87) provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. Amplitude will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS -- $276.10) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. ANSYS will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA -- $35.93) explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. APA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA -- $51.78) provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. Arcosa will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK -- $19.69) provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. AssetMark will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO -- $120.10) engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United StatesA. Atmos Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX -- $7.24) provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. AvidXchange will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS -- $70.04) designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Axcelis Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

B2Gold Inc. (NYSE:BTG -- $3.43) operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. B2Gold will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND -- $18.08) operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. Bandwidth will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE -- $26.11) provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Benchmark Electronics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT -- $8.07) provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Benefitfocus will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN -- $86.69) develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH -- $75.72) operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. Black Hills will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG -- $1,956.30) provides travel and restaurant online reservation and related services worldwide. Booking Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Bruker Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKR -- $68.53) develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. Bruker will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD -- $40.73) designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Cactus will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE -- $44.18) focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. Callon Petroleum will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY -- $55.27) operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Ceridian HCM will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG -- $24.23) provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. Change Healthcare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

The Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX -- $143.79) manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. Clorox will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE -- $3.10) explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Coeur Mining will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI -- $24.08) is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. Compass Diversified will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT -- $26.84) operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. Confluent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA -- $67.04) provides airline passenger and cargo services. Copa Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN -- $26.84) provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. Cross Country will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW -- $141.32) provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. Curtiss-Wright will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH -- $9.12) operates as a real estate investment trust. Diamondrock Hospitality will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV -- $23.05) provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. DoubleVerify will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC -- $31.12) provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. DXC Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF -- $34.07) provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. e.l.f. Beauty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY -- $48.43) operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. eBay will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Encore Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG -- $68.99) provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. Encore Capital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET -- $11.27) provides energy-related services. Energy Transfer will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE:NVST -- $40.34) engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. Envista will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH -- $27.51) operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. Equitable Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG -- $51.59) operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. Essential Utilities will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD -- $22.67) operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. Ethan Allen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO -- $462.60) develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Fair Isaac will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO -- $32.45) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. FARO Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY -- $12.31) operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. Fastly will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE -- $30.63) develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Fate Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR -- $9.84) develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. Fisker will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT -- $223.02) provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. FleetCor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT -- $60.37) provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Fortinet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Glaukos Corp. (NYSE:GKOS -- $53.27) focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. Glaukos will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY -- $74.16) engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. GoDaddy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI -- $45.99) operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. Hillenbrand will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST -- $17.30) operates as a real estate investment trust. Host will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK -- $22.61) develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. Hostess Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG -- $75.40) offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. Hub Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE:IAG -- $1.66) explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. IAMGOLD will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI -- $94.02) provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. ICF International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI -- $80.93) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. Inari will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR -- $48.70) provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Ingersoll-Rand will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR -- $96.74) operates as a real estate investment trust. Innovative Industrial Properties will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ -- $152.75) identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG -- $23.10) provides DevOps platform in the United States. JFrog will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW -- $19.87) operates as a real estate investment company. Kennedy Wilson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC -- $47.61) designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. Kulicke & Soffa will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI -- $86.55) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. Laredo Petroleum will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG -- $162.44) specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. LHC Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI -- $122.33) operates as a real estate investment trust. Life Storage will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC -- $50.21) operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. Lincoln National will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID -- $19.73) develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. Lucid Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN -- $10.77) provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. Lumen Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO -- $23.88) operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. Marathon Oil will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS -- $66.49) provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. MAXIMUS will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK -- $335.09) provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. McKesson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU -- $27.95) engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. MDU Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED -- $175.69) manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. Medifast will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI -- $837.59) operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. MercadoLibre will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET -- $62.01) provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. MetLife will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG -- $14.03) provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. MGIC Investment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM -- $33.06) owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. MGM Resorts will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX -- $70.05) develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. Mirati Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

National Storage Affiliates Trust. (NYSE:NSA -- $53.47) operates as a real estate investment trust. National Storage Affiliates will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO -- $46.86) provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. Nevro will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE -- $50.10) operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. New Fortress Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR -- $82.17) provides crop inputs and services. Nutrien will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA -- $53.15) develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. NuVasive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL -- $10.79) operates as a real estate investment trust. Orion Office will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA -- $87.10) engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. Ormat Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT -- $18.24) leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. OUTFRONT Media will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB -- $4.85) designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Pacific Biosciences will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR -- $64.21) provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. Palomar Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK -- $15.20) operates as a real estate investment trust. Park Hotels & Resorts will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY -- $16.62) provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE -- $64.50) acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. PDC Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING -- $17.47) offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Ping Identity will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NADSAQ:PAA -- $10.87) engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. Plains All American will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR -- $54.02) provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. Procore Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO -- $46.11) provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. Q2 Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO -- $102.97) develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. Qorvo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST -- $10.19) provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. QuinStreet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD -- $68.01) provides cyber security solutions. Rapid7 will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM -- $3.73) manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. Rayonier will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O -- $72.80) operates as an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. Realty Income will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX -- $31.81) provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. REGENXBIO will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII -- $24.02) leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. Rent-A-Center will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV -- $29.05) operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. Revolve Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT -- $10.65) owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. RPT Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI -- $75.54) provides insurance products and services in the United States. Selective Insurance will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY -- $18.31) operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. Signify Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

SiTime Corp. (NASDAQ:SITM -- $198.45) designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. SiTime will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ -- $1.72) operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. Skillz will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

SM Energy Co. (NYSE:SM -- $39.36) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. SM Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC -- $42.91) operates as a real estate investment trust. Spirit Realty Capital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM -- $27.00) offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Sprouts Farmers Market will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI -- $19.36) designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. Stoneridge will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

STORE Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR -- $28.69) operates as a real estate investment trust. STORE Capital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sturm Ruger & Co. Inc. (NYSE:RGR -- $65.71) designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. Sturm Ruger will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM -- $27.31) produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit Materials will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF -- $45.43) provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. Sun Life will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN -- $31.21) engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. Sunrun will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM -- $68.15) designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. Tandem Diabetes Care will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Tetra Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI -- $3.91) operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. Tetra Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC -- $17.13) manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). TPI Composites will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP -- $63.15) provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. Trupanion will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI -- $13.54) engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. TTM Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO -- $5.27) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Two Harbors Investment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY -- $11.73) operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. Udemy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI -- $42.96) distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. UGI will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS -- $13.60) operates as an information technology services company worldwide. Unisys will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD -- $11.51) provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Upland Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV -- $30.68) manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. Valvoline will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO -- $2.32) focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. Vapotherm will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO -- $6.42) provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. Vimeo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC -- $32.15) produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. Warrior Met Coal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WTS -- $137.05) designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Watts Water Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN -- $41.94) engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. Werner Enterprises will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Western Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:WES -- $27.40) acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. Western Midstream will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

The Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU -- $16.77) provides money movement and payment services worldwide. Western Union will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC -- $38.49) provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR -- $29.01) focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Xencor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Yellow Corp. (NASDAQ:YELL -- $4.55) provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Yellow will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA -- $5.51) operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Zeta Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, trade deficit data will accompany the usual round of continuing and jobless claims.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

