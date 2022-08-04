Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/4/2022

Today trade deficit data will accompany the usual round of continuing and jobless claims.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 4:

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD -- $301.46) engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. Abiomed will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW -- $28.50) develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. ACI Worldwide will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF -- $48.71) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. Acushnet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT -- $7.31) provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. ADT will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS -- $120.45) designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Advanced Drainage Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO -- $24.95) engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. Agios Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Air Products Inc. (NYSE:APD -- $245.71) provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. Air Products will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA -- $95.72) provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Alibaba will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI -- $25.35) manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. ATI will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



APi Group Corp. (NYSE:APG -- $18.29) provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. APi Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO -- $57.23) is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. Apollo Global Management will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Aptiv plc. (NYSE:APTV -- $109.74) designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. Aptiv will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW -- $126.90) provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Arrow Electronics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The AZEK Co. Inc. (NYSE:AZEK -- $20.35) engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. AZEK will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL -- $72.81) supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Ball will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bally's Corp. (NYSE:BALY -- $22.75) engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. Bally's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE -- $49.58) provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. BCE will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE:BDX -- $244.93) develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. Becton Dickinson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE -- $169.72) focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. BeiGene will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bio-Techne Corp. (NASDAQ:TECH -- $391.85) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. Bio-Techne will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI -- $64.17) provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. Black Knight will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV -- $13.04) provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. BrightView will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE -- $83.60) operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. CBRE Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG -- $145.39) engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. Cheniere Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cheniere Energy Partners Inc. (NYSE:CQP -- $47.71) owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Cheniere Energy Partners will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE:CIM -- $10.13) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. Chimera Investment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IMOS -- $23.00) engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. ChipMOS Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH -- $119.52) operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. Choice Hotels will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cigna Corp. (NYSE:CI -- $271.74) provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Cigna will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM -- $9.68) provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. Commscope will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN -- $1.62) researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. Compugen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ConocoPhillips (NASDAQ:COP -- $91.32) produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. ConocoPhillips will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Constellation Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CEG -- $67.17) generates and sells electricity in the United States. Constellation Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET -- $20.79) operates as an animal-health technology and services company. Covetrus will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX -- $77.38) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. Crocs will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG -- $112.42) provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Datadog will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH -- $13.57) develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK -- $26.80) engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. Delek US Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DLX -- $25.38) provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. Deluxe will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN -- $71.51) focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII -- $30.07) provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. Digi International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG -- $5.48) is an infrastructure investment firm. DigitalBridge will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:DSEY -- $7.61) provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. Diversey Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK -- $110.82) operates as an energy company in the United States. Duke Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB -- $16.27) provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. Dun & Bradstreet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC -- $40.00) manufactures and markets personal care products worldwide. Edgewell Personal Care will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY -- $313.83) discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. Eli Lilly will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ -- $9.55) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. Embraer will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT -- $20.95) provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. EngageSmart will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Enovis Corp. (NYSE:ENOV -- $59.39) operates as a medical technology company worldwide. Enovis will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM -- $370.03) provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. EPAM Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG -- $68.37) engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. Evergy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT -- $104.17) operates as a real estate investment trust. Federal Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FRT -- $104.13) provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. Fidelity National will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG -- $7.37) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. First Majestic Silver will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR -- $37.07) operates an online marketplace worldwide. Fiverr will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS -- $42.41) provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Focus Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR -- $26.20) provides home service plans in the United States. Frontdoor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL -- $29.49) manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Gildan Activewear will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL -- $4.41) discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. Hecla Mining will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM -- $37.23) operates as a real estate investment trust. Howmet Aerospace will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII -- $218.69) engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. Huntington Ingalls will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



IdaCorp Inc. (NYSE:IDA -- $110.60) engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. IdaCorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT -- $93.68) provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Insight Enterprises will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM -- $21.76) develops and commercializes therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP -- $97.84) engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. Installed Building Products will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA -- $71.70) focuses on the development of therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE -- $103.02) operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. Intercontinental Exchange will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC -- $62.71) designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. InterDigital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM -- $48.36) is the global leader for storage and information management services. Iron Mountain will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD -- $11.21) focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI -- $58.62) provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. Itron will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT -- $75.20) manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. ITT will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Johnson Controls International plc. (NYSE:JCI -- $54.28) engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Johnson Controls will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K -- $73.96) manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. Kellogg will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE -- $16.24) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. KnowBe4 will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB -- $37.85) designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. Kontoor Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP -- $24.16) provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. Koppers Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH -- $75.89) develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. Lantheus Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE -- $2.93) develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. Lordstown Motors will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP -- $10.69) operates as a real estate investment. LXP Industrial Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA -- $12.64) operates as a real estate investment. MFA Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI -- $101.95) produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. MGP Ingredients will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Middleby Corp. (NASDAQ:MIDD -- $147.53) designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Middleby will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV -- $102.97) provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. ModivCare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR -- $32.05) operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Murphy Oil will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN -- $25.93) develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. Myriad Genetics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT -- $35.28) provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. NetScout Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST -- $190.44) focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. Nexstar will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA -- $7.48) operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. Nikola will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR -- $45.20) provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. New Jersey Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE:NWN -- $53.32) provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Northwest Natural will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI -- $106.73) develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Nova will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG -- $37.37) operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. NRG Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE -- $40.67) operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. OGE Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN -- $32.57) develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Organon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA -- $96.77) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. Papa John's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA -- $25.04) operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. Paramount Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE:PH -- $290.06) manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. Parker-Hannifin will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE:MD -- $22.39) provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. Pediatrix Medical Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN -- $36.59) provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. Penn National Gaming will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT -- $109.44) provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Perficient will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC -- $17.34) is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. Physicians Realty Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK -- $13.03) develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Playtika will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM -- $48.49) provides electricity and electric services in the United States. PNM Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO -- $24.16) engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. Portillo's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH -- $59.54) develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. Prestige Consumer will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR -- $137.06) provides specialty contracting services worldwide. Quanta Services will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



RBC Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL -- $248.59) manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. RBC Bearings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR -- $55.01) operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. Restaurant Brands International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH -- $13.85) operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. Sally Beauty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS -- $49.03) operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. SeaWorld Entertainment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sempra (NYSE:SRE -- $164.57) operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. Sempra will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK -- $54.43) owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Shake Shack will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR -- $40.50) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Shift4 Payments will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sotera Health Co. (NASDAQ:SHC -- $18.14) provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Sotera Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR -- $1.49) develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. Spire will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD -- $23.44) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Starwood Property Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN -- $17.46) engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Stevanato Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT -- $69.16) provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. TechTarget will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK -- $22.69) provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. Teekay Tankers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI -- $111.24) provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Thomson Reuters will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY -- $24.75) provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). Thryv will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX -- $24.00) focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Travere Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH -- $126.87) operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. U.S. Physical Therapy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT -- $10.21) operates as a real estate investment. Uniti Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER -- $6.42) engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. UserTesting will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vontier Corp. (NYSE:VNT -- $26.35) engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. Vontier will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC -- $166.25) produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. Vulcan Materials will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD -- $113.73) originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. Walker & Dunlop will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W -- $64.44) engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. Wayfair will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC -- $129.72) provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Wesco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WestRock Co. (NYSE:WRK -- $42.07) provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. WestRock will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE -- $5.17) provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. WeWork will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI -- $54.36) designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. YETI Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS -- $180.16) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. Zoetis will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The AES Corp. (NYSE:AES -- $22.55) operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. AES will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL -- $37.49) engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. Air Lease will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG -- $33.03) provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. Air Transport Services Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alleghany Corp. (NYSE:Y -- $837.94) provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. Alleghany will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:LNT -- $61.27) operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. Alliant Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX -- $15.78) provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Allscripts Healthcare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR -- $60.04) provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. Altair Engineering will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC -- $18.21) engages in the theatrical exhibition business. AMC Entertainment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE -- $92.30) operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. Ameren will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH -- $37.06) operates as a real estate investment. American Homes 4 Rent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD -- $32.35) operates as a real estate investment. Americold Realty Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN -- $247.14) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. Amgen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN -- $115.79) provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. AMN Healthcare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Well Corp. (NYSE:AMWL -- $4.57) operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. American Well will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Appian Corp. (NASDAQ:APPN -- $55.23) provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. Appian will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Atlassian Corp. plc (NASDAQ:TEAM -- $225.14) designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Atlassian will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX -- $42.14) provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. Axos Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS -- $25.31) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. B&G Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND -- $34.05) manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. Beyond Meat will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC -- $18.21) operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. BigCommerce will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL -- $66.93) provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. BlackLine will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ -- $88.07) creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. Block will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF -- $43.85) provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. Brighthouse Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cable ONE Inc. (NYSE:CABO -- $1,432.29) provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. Cable ONE will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY -- $23.29) designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. Callaway Golf will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cambium Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:CMBM -- $19.07) provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Cambium Networks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA -- $24.50) discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. CareDx will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA -- $34.90) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Carvana will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG -- $22.15) operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. Chegg will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chuy's Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY -- $23.85) owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. Chuy's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE -- $6.42) provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. Clean Energy Fuels will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET -- $58.36) operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. Cloudflare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS -- $7.78) discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. Codexis will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI -- $64.18) provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. Cogent Communications will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL -- $18.05) develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Collegium Pharmaceutical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP -- $37.21) produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Compass Minerals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED -- $98.10) engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. Consolidated Edison will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR -- $15.56) designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Corsair Gaming will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA -- $55.70) operates in the agriculture business. Corteva will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX -- $36.89) provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cryoport will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE -- $45.52) operates as a real estate investment. CubeSmart will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK -- $16.57) provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Cushman & Wakefield will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR -- $48.48) researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. Cutera will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK -- $42.84) focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. Cytokinetics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Diodes Inc. (NASDAQ:DIOD -- $84.17) designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. Diodes will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM -- $20.45) provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. DMC Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH -- $79.50) operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. DoorDash will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG -- $5.99) engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. Douglas Elliman will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS -- $41.99) operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. Doximity will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX -- $23.74) provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Dropbox will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL -- $104.57) develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. Duolingo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE -- $13.60) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Earthstone Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO -- $10.06) develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. El Pollo Loco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV -- $58.13) provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. Envestnet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG -- $103.61) explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. EOG Resources will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC -- $39.88) engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. EVERTEC will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE -- $105.65) operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. Expedia Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS -- $11.41) operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. FIGS will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND -- $83.68) operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. Floor & Decor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXF -- $98.35) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. Fox Factory Holding will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG -- $35.01) owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. Franchise Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO -- $2.92) operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. fuboTV will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT -- $62.93) provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO -- $26.98) designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Funko will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G -- $48.35) provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. Genpact will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED -- $59.70) develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO -- $6.74) develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. GoPro will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE -- $96.42) provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. Grand Canyon Education will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT -- $28.60) provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. Green Dot will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN -- $19.61) provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. Grid Dynamics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG -- $4.90) owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. GrowGeneration will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH -- $52.08) provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Guardant Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT -- $17.90) provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HireRight Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HRT -- $14.96) provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. HireRight Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN -- $33.33) operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. Horace Mann will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS -- $350.18) provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. HubSpot will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN -- $29.77) develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Inogen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD -- $260.85) develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Insulet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA -- $12.04) focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC -- $154.69) provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. iRhythm will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF -- $26.11) offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Jamf Holding will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS -- $15.27) operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. Kratos Defense & Security will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A -- $9.67) engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Lions Gate Entertainment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV -- $98.07) operates as a live entertainment company. Live Nation will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP -- $28.08) provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. LiveRamp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT -- $16.71) operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. Lyft will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Manitowoc Co. Inc. (NYSE:MTW -- $11.43) provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Manitowoc will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI -- $26.31) provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. Maravai LifeSciences will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ -- $79.72) provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. MasTec will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX -- $11.77) operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. MediaAlpha will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX -- $8.73) provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. Momentive Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST -- $96.05) engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. Monster Beverage will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI -- $238.45) provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Motorola Solutions will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP -- $34.68) owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. MP Materials will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA -- $13.04) manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Mueller Water will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG -- $14.24) develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA -- $48.99) develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Natera will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG -- $70.94) operates as a diversified energy company. National Fuel Gas will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR -- $4.47) focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. Nektar Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX -- $94.06) discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. Neurocrine Biosciences will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR -- $62.67) delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. New Relic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAR -- $13.02) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. nLIGHT will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK -- $26.74) provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. NortonLifeLock will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS -- $44.87) develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. Nu Skin will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL -- $111.45) provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. Omnicell will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Open Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO -- $10.98) provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. Open Lending will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX -- $41.11) engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. Open Text will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN -- $5.21) operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Opendoor Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK -- $2.44) engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Opko Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC -- $17.43) manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. Orion Engineered Carbons will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Paylocity Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PCTY -- $225.37) provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. Paylocity will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA -- $37.24) provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. Pembina Pipeline will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN -- $146.69) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. Penumbra will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO -- $32.98) operates as a real estate investment. Phillips Edison & Company will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA -- $7.07) owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST -- $88.69) operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. Post will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI -- $84.07) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. Power Integrations will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY -- $32.55) specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Progyny will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT -- $47.82) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. PTC Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Public Storage (NYSE:PSA -- $328.40) operates as a real estate investment. Public Storage will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI -- $3.11) focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. Puma Biotechnology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Quaker Chemical Corp. (NYSE:KWR -- $155.01) develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Quaker Chemical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



QuidelOrtho Corp. (NASDAQ:QDEL -- $101.57) provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. QuidelOrtho will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX -- $25.79) operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. RE/MAX Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ:RDFN -- $8.80) operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. Redfin will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Regency Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:REG -- $62.81) is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Regency Centers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA -- $115.74) engages in reinsurance business. Reinsurance Group of America will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG -- $140.40) offers environmental services in the United States. Republic Services will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI -- $22.80) develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Resideo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (NYSE:RBA -- $71.79) sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. Ritchie Bros. will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ -- $12.38) operates as a real estate investment. RLJ Lodging Trust will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT -- $10.25) engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR -- $4.54) operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. Rover Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI -- $6.13) operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. Rush Street Interactive will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO -- $4.80) focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. Sangamo Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Schrödinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR -- $33.07) provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. Schrödinger will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SEM -- $29.46) operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. Select Medical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS -- $111.92) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Skyworks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN -- $6.68) engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Southwestern Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SPX Corp. (NYSE:SPXC -- $58.24) supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. SPX will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Standex International Corp. (NYSE:SXI -- $97.01) manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. Standex International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP -- $28.11) is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. StepStone Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU -- $32.17) operates as an integrated energy company. Suncor Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN -- $32.02) focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA -- $149.14) develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. Synaptics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Teradata Corp. (NASDAQ:TDC -- $38.52) provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. Teradata will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TimkenSteel Corp. (NASDAQ:TMST -- $17.06) manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. TimkenSteel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP -- $20.17) operates as an online travel company. TripAdvisor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO -- $97.69) provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Twilio will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Universal Display Corp. (NASDAQ:OLED -- $120.92) engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Universal Display will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



United States Cellular Corp. (NYSE:USM -- $29.46) provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. United States Cellular will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR -- $51.56) operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate. Ventas will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX -- $275.03) engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR -- $29.01) develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir Biotechnology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE -- $8.25) focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. Virgin Galactic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD -- $16.71) provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Warner Bros. Discovery will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW -- $7.85) provides weight management products and services worldwide. WW will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO -- $60.55) provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. XPO Logistics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP -- $32.78) operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. Yelp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z -- $37.44) operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. Zillow will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, nonfarm payrolls, an unemployment rate update, and the average hourly earnings rate will be released. The labor force participation rate between the ages of 25 and 54 is expected on Friday as well.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.