Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/5/2022

Today nonfarm payrolls, an unemployment rate update, and the average hourly earnings rate will be released. The labor force participation rate between the ages of 25 and 54 is expected as well.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 5:

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR -- $18.01) develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. ACM Research will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT -- $33.44) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. Adient will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX -- $33.15) owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. AMC Networks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



American Axle Inc. (NYSE:AXL -- $8.50) designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. American Axle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX -- $3.46) develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP -- $38.82) owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. Brookfield Renewable Partners will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Canopy Growth Inc. (NASDAQ:CGC -- $2.89) engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. Canopy Growth will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cinemark Inc. (NASDAQ:CNK -- $19.35) engages in the motion picture exhibition business. Cinemark will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD -- $23.63) engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Construction Partners will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG -- $16.36) operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. DraftKings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT -- $42.59) provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Essent Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR -- $25.40) provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. Fluor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR -- $26.00) provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. Frontier Communications Parent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Gates Industrial Corp. plc (NYSE:GTES -- $12.39) manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Gates Industrial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Gogo Inc. (NYSE:GOGO -- $18.28) provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. Gogo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT -- $12.57) develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. Goodyear will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF -- $7.67) research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. GrafTech International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN -- $19.63) owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. Gray Television will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP -- $53.15) operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Icahn Enterprises will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE -- $14.77) designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Interface will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Leslie's Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL -- $15.61) operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. Leslie's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB -- $51.97) operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. Proto Labs will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA -- $3.15) engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. Qurate Retail will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP -- $14.40) operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Scripps will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL -- $47.25) provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Stericycle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TELUS Corp. (NYSE:SRCL -- $22.50) provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. TELUS will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX -- $45.40) provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. Terminix will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TransAlta Corp. (NYSE:TAC -- $11.34) owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. TransAlta will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB -- $70.30) provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. Trimble will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE:TPC -- $9.04) provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. Tutor Perini will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Twist Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:TWST -- $46.83) manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. Twist Bioscience will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (NYSE:WAB -- $92.24) provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. Westinghouse Air Brake will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC -- $49.91) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. Western Digital will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW -- $18.98) provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. WideOpenWest will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to next week, all eyes are on inflation data. Investors will look over the consumer price index (CPI) as well as inflation expectations, which may offer clues as to the state of the economy and how the Federal Reserve's economic policy could change moving forward.

The earnings season is winding down, but some names will still report next week, including Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Baidu (BIDU), BioNTech (BNTX), Bumble (BMBL), Capri Holdings (CPRI), Coinbase Global (COIN), Digital Turbine (APPS), Groupon (GRPN), H&R Block (HRB), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Plug Power (PLUG), Poshmark (POSH), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Wendy's (WEN).

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.