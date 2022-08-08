Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/8/2022

All eyes are on inflation data this week. Investors will look over the consumer price index (CPI) as well as inflation expectations, which may offer clues as to the state of the economy and how the Federal Reserve's economic policy could change moving forward.

The earnings season is winding down, but some names will still report this week, including Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Baidu (BIDU), BioNTech (BNTX), Bumble (BMBL), Capri Holdings (CPRI), Coinbase Global (COIN), Digital Turbine (APPS), Groupon (GRPN), H&R Block (HRB), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Plug Power (PLUG), Poshmark (POSH), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Wendy's (WEN).

The New York Federal Reserve three-year inflation expectations are due out today.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 8:

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD -- $15.60) engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. Barrick will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BioNTech S.E. (NASDAQ:BNTX -- $183.11) develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. BioNTech will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D -- $82.57) produces and distributes energy in the United States. Dominion Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN -- $19.44) innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. Elanco Animal Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR -- $30.54) manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. Energizer will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Heska Corp. (NASDAQ:HSKA -- $87.55) sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. Heska will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE:DINO -- $46.30) operates as an independent energy company. HF Sinclair will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP -- $16.91) provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. Holly Energy Partners will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY -- $127.83) develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Monday.com will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR -- $11.45) builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. Palantir Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR -- $23.91) develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. Radware will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA -- $35.70) identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. Reata Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA -- $21.20) operates as a media company in the United States. TEGNA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS -- $42.68) manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. TreeHouse Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN -- $87.45) operates as a food company worldwide. Tyson Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS -- $9.73) operates as a healthcare company worldwide. Viatris will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI -- $4.60) develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. W&T Offshore will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



10x Genomics Inc. (NYSE:TXG -- $42.62) develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. 10x Genomics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME -- $3.64) operates as a consumer genetics testing company. 23andMe will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD -- $12.61) provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. 3D Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON -- $61.64) engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. AAON will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD -- $16.44) focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ACCO Brands Corp. (NYSE:ACCO -- $7.15) designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. ACCO Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Aecom (NYSE:ACM -- $71.57) provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Aecom will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD -- $5.27) manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. Allbirds will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (NYSE:AEL -- $36.12) provides life insurance products in the United States. American Equity Investment Life will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG -- $51.83) offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. American International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN -- $213.12) provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. Aspen Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR -- $95.55) provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. Avalara will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK -- $23.03) owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. Blink Charging will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR -- $21.55) provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. Blucora will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT -- $56.19) manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. BWX Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cabot Inc. (NYSE:CBT -- $71.95) operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Cabot will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG -- $25.69) operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. CarGurus will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM -- $2.41) engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. Desktop Metal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS -- $22.88) operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Digital Turbine will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DigitalOcean Inc. (NYSE:DOCN -- $45.81) operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DigitalOcean will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO -- $2.75) provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Edgio will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH -- $7.76) operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. eHealth will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA -- $70.96) discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Esco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE -- $78.71) produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. Esco Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN -- $14.51) discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. FibroGen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT -- $54.48) manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Freshpet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT -- $63.84) engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). Global Blood Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX -- $7.07) offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. GoodRx will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN -- $12.82) operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. Groupon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE:HLIO -- $69.60) develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Helios Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS -- $6.55) operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. Hims & Hers Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM -- $3.68) focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. Hudbay Minerals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI -- $179.63) develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. ICU Medical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG -- $2.47) engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. Inseego will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF -- $126.74) manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND -- $24.07) provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Lemonade will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND -- $97.13) focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN -- $15.75) provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. LivePerson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:VAC -- $138.79) develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. Marriott Vacations will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Masonite International Corp. (NYSE:DOOR -- $89.54) designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. Masonite International will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA -- $2.52) operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. Mesa Air will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC -- $11.44) distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. MRC Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



National Cinemedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI -- $1.73) operates cinema advertising network in North America. National Cinemedia will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI -- $63.05) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. National Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA -- $17.01) focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. News will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE -- $29.82) operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. Noble will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX -- $60.27) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. Novavax will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE -- $58.55) engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. ONEOK will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Oportun Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRT -- $10.14) provides financial services. Oportun Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Perdoceo Education Corp. (NASDAQ:PRDO -- $13.03) provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. Perdoceo Education will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA -- $37.81) engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. PRA Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI -- $128.60) provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Primerica will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Primoris Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PRIM -- $22.43) provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. Primoris Services will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG -- $68.22) provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. Principal Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE:PRA -- $22.01) provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. ProAssurance will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM -- $17.43) provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. PubMatic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS -- $127.76) provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. Qualys will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV -- $223.14) engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. ShockWave Medical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC -- $1.35) offers clear aligner therapy treatment. SmileDirectClub will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH -- $33.95) provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. Switch will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO -- $127.16) develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. Take-Two will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT -- $15.96) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK -- $22.93) provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. TaskUs will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Trex Inc. (NYSE:TREX -- $64.61) manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. Trex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST -- $29.60) operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Upstart will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT -- $4.11) engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. Vaxart will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO -- $22.17) develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. Veeco Instruments will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR -- $1.24) provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. Velodyne Lidar will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT -- $33.76) provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. Viasat will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT -- $5.17) engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. Vivint Smart Home will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM -- $2.32) operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. Vroom will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT -- $1.32) engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. Westport Fuel Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB -- $18.96) focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, productivity and unit labor costs data is due out in addition to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index for July.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.

View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".