Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/12/2022

Wall Street will have a deluge of economic data to pore over this week. The docket includes consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings, as well a consumer sentiment index reading out of the University of Michigan on Friday. Meanwhile, the number of companies stepping into the earnings confessional is small, but includes Adobe (ADBE), Manchester United (MANU), and Oracle (ORCL).

Today the week kicks off with the New York Federal Reserve's 3-year inflation expectations.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 12:

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE -- $43.34) operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. Braze will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL -- $75.91) offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Oracle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, things pick up. Slated for release are the National Federation of Independent Business' (NFIB) small-business index, August's CPI and core CPI readings, and a federal budget update.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

