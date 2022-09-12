S&P 500   4,092.33 (+0.61%)
DOW   32,283.00 (+0.41%)
QQQ   308.45 (+0.44%)
AAPL   159.23 (+1.18%)
MSFT   265.35 (+0.34%)
META   168.91 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   110.77 (+0.11%)
AMZN   134.24 (+0.73%)
TSLA   300.68 (+0.33%)
NVDA   144.24 (+0.26%)
NIO   20.07 (+4.75%)
BABA   92.75 (+0.66%)
AMD   85.54 (+0.11%)
T   17.06 (+0.18%)
MU   57.55 (+0.19%)
CGC   3.68 (+0.82%)
F   15.53 (+0.71%)
GE   74.40 (+0.49%)
DIS   115.60 (+0.36%)
AMC   10.02 (+3.09%)
PYPL   97.16 (+0.97%)
PFE   47.99 (+0.31%)
NFLX   234.91 (+0.57%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/12/2022

Mon., September 12, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Wall Street will have a deluge of economic data to pore over this week. The docket includes consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings, as well  a consumer sentiment index reading out of the University of Michigan on Friday. Meanwhile, the number of companies stepping into the earnings confessional is small, but includes Adobe (ADBE), Manchester United (MANU), and Oracle (ORCL).

Today the week kicks off with the New York Federal Reserve's 3-year inflation expectations.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 12:

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE -- $43.34) operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. Braze will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL -- $75.91) offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Oracle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, things pick up. Slated for release are the National Federation of Independent Business' (NFIB) small-business index, August's CPI and core CPI readings, and a federal budget update.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

