Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/13/2022

Today things will pick up. Slated for release are the National Federation of Independent Business' (NFIB) small-business index, August's CPI and core CPI readings, and a federal budget update.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, September 13:

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:BRZE -- $24.50) distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Braze will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wall Street will look over last month's final demand PPI.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".