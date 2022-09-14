Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/14/2022

Today Wall Street will look over last month's final demand PPI.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, September 14:

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO -- $24.50) designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. BRP will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday will be this week's busiest day, featuring initial and continuing jobless claims data, retail sales, capacity utilization data, and business inventories. In addition, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, the Empire State manufacturing index, the import price index, and the industrial production index are all due out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

