Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/20/2022

Today will bring building permits and housing starts data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 20:

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG -- $39.35) designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. Apogee Enterprises will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX -- $5.01) sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. Stitch Fix will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, existing home sales data is on tap along with an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a statement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

