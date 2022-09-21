Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/21/2022

Today existing home sales data is on tap along with an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a statement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 21:

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS -- $75.41) manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. General Mills will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL -- $60.67) formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. H.B. Fuller will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



KB Home (NYSE:KBH -- $28.66) operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. KB Home will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN -- $76.88) operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. Lennar will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS -- $9.36) provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. Steelcase will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Trip.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:TCOM -- $26.70) operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. Trip.com Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out as well as the U.S. current-account deficit (% of GDP), and leading economic indicators.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".