S&P 500   3,879.03 (+0.60%)
DOW   30,889.31 (+0.60%)
QQQ   290.02 (+0.45%)
AAPL   156.91 (+0.01%)
MSFT   244.04 (+0.66%)
META   144.17 (-1.31%)
GOOGL   101.14 (+0.00%)
AMZN   122.00 (-0.16%)
TSLA   307.57 (-0.38%)
NVDA   134.15 (+1.81%)
NIO   19.26 (-5.63%)
BABA   83.30 (-2.91%)
AMD   76.20 (+1.26%)
T   16.53 (-0.18%)
MU   51.71 (+1.79%)
CGC   3.09 (+0.32%)
F   13.43 (+2.60%)
GE   66.44 (-0.23%)
DIS   105.92 (-1.53%)
AMC   8.69 (-0.23%)
PYPL   92.57 (+1.03%)
PFE   44.84 (+0.16%)
NFLX   241.79 (-0.44%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/21/2022

Wed., September 21, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today existing home sales data is on tap along with an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a statement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 21:

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS -- $75.41) manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. General Mills will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL -- $60.67) formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. H.B. Fuller will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH -- $28.66) operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. KB Home will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN -- $76.88) operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. Lennar will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS -- $9.36) provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. Steelcase will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Trip.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:TCOM -- $26.70) operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. Trip.com Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out as well as the U.S. current-account deficit (% of GDP), and leading economic indicators. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

