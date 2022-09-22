Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/22/2022

Today the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out as well as the U.S. current-account deficit (% of GDP), and leading economic indicators.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 22:

Accenture plc (NYSE:GIS -- $265.42) provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. Accenture will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI -- $131.28) owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. Darden Restaurants will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS -- $430.45) provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. FactSet will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU -- $13.48) owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. Manchester United will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR -- $38.95) provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. AAR will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP -- $4.96) provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. CalAmp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST -- $493.07) engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. Costco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX -- $153.25) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. FedEx will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wall Street will being eyeing the S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and services PMI on Friday, Sept. 23.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

