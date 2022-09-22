Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/22/2022

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/22/2022

Thu., September 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out as well as the U.S. current-account deficit (% of GDP), and leading economic indicators. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 22:

Accenture plc (NYSE:GIS -- $265.42) provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. Accenture will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI -- $131.28) owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. Darden Restaurants will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS -- $430.45) provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. FactSet will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU -- $13.48) owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. Manchester United will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR -- $38.95) provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. AAR will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP -- $4.96) provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. CalAmp will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST -- $493.07) engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. Costco will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX -- $153.25) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. FedEx will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wall Street will being eyeing the S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and services PMI on Friday, Sept. 23.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.