Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/27/2022

Today will bring durable goods orders, core durable goods orders, the S&P Case Shiller U.S. home price index, the consumer confidence index, and new home sales data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 27:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL -- $97.79) develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Cracker Barrel will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA -- $79.58) provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. Endava will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL -- $56.16) provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. Jabil will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG -- $14.56) develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. Neogen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TD Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX -- $84.20) provides business process services in the United States and internationally. TD Synnex will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI -- $38.44) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. United Natural Foods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB -- $4.97) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. BlackBerry will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM -- $59.68) produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. Cal-Maine Foods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ:PRGS -- $41.32) develops, deploys, and manages business applications. Progress Software will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the Goods Trade balance is on tap along with retail inventories ex auto and pending home sales data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

