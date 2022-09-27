Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/27/2022

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,699.21 (+1.21%)
DOW   29,525.29 (+0.90%)
QQQ   279.32 (+1.80%)
AAPL   153.98 (+2.13%)
MSFT   240.44 (+1.26%)
META   138.28 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   99.65 (+1.51%)
AMZN   117.57 (+2.10%)
TSLA   286.10 (+3.66%)
NVDA   126.57 (+3.51%)
NIO   17.94 (+1.82%)
BABA   80.03 (+1.42%)
AMD   68.43 (+3.21%)
T   15.96 (+1.85%)
MU   50.45 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.90 (+5.84%)
F   12.10 (+0.92%)
GE   64.87 (+0.81%)
DIS   98.89 (+0.78%)
AMC   7.26 (+6.30%)
PYPL   87.00 (+3.25%)
PFE   44.56 (+1.67%)
NFLX   228.18 (+1.83%)
S&P 500   3,699.21 (+1.21%)
DOW   29,525.29 (+0.90%)
QQQ   279.32 (+1.80%)
AAPL   153.98 (+2.13%)
MSFT   240.44 (+1.26%)
META   138.28 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   99.65 (+1.51%)
AMZN   117.57 (+2.10%)
TSLA   286.10 (+3.66%)
NVDA   126.57 (+3.51%)
NIO   17.94 (+1.82%)
BABA   80.03 (+1.42%)
AMD   68.43 (+3.21%)
T   15.96 (+1.85%)
MU   50.45 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.90 (+5.84%)
F   12.10 (+0.92%)
GE   64.87 (+0.81%)
DIS   98.89 (+0.78%)
AMC   7.26 (+6.30%)
PYPL   87.00 (+3.25%)
PFE   44.56 (+1.67%)
NFLX   228.18 (+1.83%)
S&P 500   3,699.21 (+1.21%)
DOW   29,525.29 (+0.90%)
QQQ   279.32 (+1.80%)
AAPL   153.98 (+2.13%)
MSFT   240.44 (+1.26%)
META   138.28 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   99.65 (+1.51%)
AMZN   117.57 (+2.10%)
TSLA   286.10 (+3.66%)
NVDA   126.57 (+3.51%)
NIO   17.94 (+1.82%)
BABA   80.03 (+1.42%)
AMD   68.43 (+3.21%)
T   15.96 (+1.85%)
MU   50.45 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.90 (+5.84%)
F   12.10 (+0.92%)
GE   64.87 (+0.81%)
DIS   98.89 (+0.78%)
AMC   7.26 (+6.30%)
PYPL   87.00 (+3.25%)
PFE   44.56 (+1.67%)
NFLX   228.18 (+1.83%)
S&P 500   3,699.21 (+1.21%)
DOW   29,525.29 (+0.90%)
QQQ   279.32 (+1.80%)
AAPL   153.98 (+2.13%)
MSFT   240.44 (+1.26%)
META   138.28 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   99.65 (+1.51%)
AMZN   117.57 (+2.10%)
TSLA   286.10 (+3.66%)
NVDA   126.57 (+3.51%)
NIO   17.94 (+1.82%)
BABA   80.03 (+1.42%)
AMD   68.43 (+3.21%)
T   15.96 (+1.85%)
MU   50.45 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.90 (+5.84%)
F   12.10 (+0.92%)
GE   64.87 (+0.81%)
DIS   98.89 (+0.78%)
AMC   7.26 (+6.30%)
PYPL   87.00 (+3.25%)
PFE   44.56 (+1.67%)
NFLX   228.18 (+1.83%)

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/27/2022

Tue., September 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today will bring durable goods orders, core durable goods orders, the S&P Case Shiller U.S. home price index, the consumer confidence index, and new home sales data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 27:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL -- $97.79) develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Cracker Barrel will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA -- $79.58) provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. Endava will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL -- $56.16) provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. Jabil will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG -- $14.56) develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. Neogen will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

TD Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX -- $84.20) provides business process services in the United States and internationally. TD Synnex will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI -- $38.44) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. United Natural Foods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB -- $4.97) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. BlackBerry will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM -- $59.68) produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. Cal-Maine Foods will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ:PRGS -- $41.32) develops, deploys, and manages business applications. Progress Software will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the Goods Trade balance is on tap along with retail inventories ex auto and pending home sales data. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.