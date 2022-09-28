50% OFF
S&P 500   3,676.88 (+0.81%)
DOW   29,363.62 (+0.78%)
QQQ   274.03 (-0.16%)
AAPL   146.38 (-3.55%)
MSFT   236.60 (+0.08%)
META   136.70 (+1.71%)
GOOGL   97.77 (+0.28%)
AMZN   115.26 (+0.74%)
TSLA   280.72 (-0.78%)
NVDA   125.79 (+1.34%)
NIO   16.94 (-1.45%)
BABA   79.26 (+1.79%)
AMD   67.55 (+0.57%)
T   15.82 (+0.57%)
MU   50.57 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.93 (+2.45%)
F   11.97 (+0.50%)
GE   64.39 (-0.12%)
DIS   97.03 (+1.23%)
AMC   7.37 (-1.07%)
PYPL   86.70 (+1.11%)
PFE   44.25 (+0.36%)
NFLX   233.34 (+4.00%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/28/2022

Wed., September 28, 2022

Today the Goods Trade balance is on tap along with retail inventories ex auto and pending home sales data. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 28:

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS -- $383.53) provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Cintas will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT -- $4.40) provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Cognyte Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX -- $113.32) provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. Paychex will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO -- $71.75) designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Thor Industries will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ:CNXC -- $113.49) provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. Concentrix will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC -- $16.31) manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. Enerpac Tool Group will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF -- $29.07) engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Jefferies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN -- $19.11) researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. MillerKnoll will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 after the close today.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN -- $203.87) operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Vail Resorts will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out, as well as gross domestic product (GDP) revision. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

