Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/28/2022

Today the Goods Trade balance is on tap along with retail inventories ex auto and pending home sales data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 28:

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS -- $383.53) provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Cintas will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT -- $4.40) provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Cognyte Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX -- $113.32) provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. Paychex will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 before the bell today.



Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO -- $71.75) designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Thor Industries will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ:CNXC -- $113.49) provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. Concentrix will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC -- $16.31) manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. Enerpac Tool Group will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF -- $29.07) engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Jefferies will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN -- $19.11) researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. MillerKnoll will report its Q1 earnings of 2023 after the close today.



Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN -- $203.87) operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Vail Resorts will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out, as well as gross domestic product (GDP) revision.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

