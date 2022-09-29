50% OFF
S&P 500   3,674.53
DOW   29,401.38
QQQ   276.30
Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Rare Biden-Trump Alliance to Trigger Boom in US Lithium (Ad)
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Rare Biden-Trump Alliance to Trigger Boom in US Lithium (Ad)
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/29/2022

Thu., September 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out, as well as gross domestic product (GDP) revision

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 29:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY -- $6.46) operates a chain of retail stores. Bed Bath & Beyond will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX -- $86.42) operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. CarMax will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD -- $7.03) operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. Rite Aid will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:WOR -- $49.10) focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. Rite Aid will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL -- $10.26) designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. Comtech Telecommunications will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU -- $51.00) designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. Micron will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE -- $98.70) designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. NIKE will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrowthe Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index and core PCE price index are slated for release, along with consumer spending data, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and consumer sentiment data. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

