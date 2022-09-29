Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/29/2022

Today the usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out, as well as gross domestic product (GDP) revision

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 29:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY -- $6.46) operates a chain of retail stores. Bed Bath & Beyond will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX -- $86.42) operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. CarMax will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD -- $7.03) operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. Rite Aid will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR -- $49.10) focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. Worthington Industries will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL -- $10.26) designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. Comtech Telecommunications will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU -- $51.00) designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. Micron will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE -- $98.70) designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. NIKE will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index and core PCE price index are slated for release, along with consumer spending data, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and consumer sentiment data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

