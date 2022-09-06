Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/6/2022

Investors will be taking a short break from the wild trading that has gripped Wall Street next week. But as investors come back from their long Labor Day weekend, they can expect comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester, as well as a batch of services data.

The earnings docket looks relatively bare, though reports are coming from American Eagle (AEO), Bilibili (BILI), Coupa Software (COUP), Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY), DocuSign (DOCU), GameStop (GME), Kroger (KR), Nio (NIO), and RH (RH).

The market was closed yesterday in observance of Labor Day. Today the final S&P U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index are expected to come out.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 6:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLWS -- $3.02) provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. Kingsoft Cloud will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ:COUP -- $56.98) provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. Coupa Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB -- $48.31) develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. GitLab will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE -- $68.51) provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. Guidewire Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH -- $16.10) provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. UiPath will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak on Wednesday. An international trade balance update and the Beige Book are also due out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

