Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/6/2022

S&P 500   3,919.85 (-0.11%)
DOW   31,278.55 (-0.13%)
QQQ   295.60 (+0.15%)
AAPL   156.61 (+0.51%)
MSFT   257.05 (+0.39%)
META   160.90 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   107.85 (+0.00%)
AMZN   127.39 (-0.09%)
TSLA   272.60 (+0.88%)
NVDA   136.22 (-0.18%)
NIO   17.37 (-2.03%)
BABA   88.92 (-3.14%)
AMD   80.13 (-0.14%)
T   17.15 (-0.23%)
MU   56.66 (+0.59%)
CGC   3.31 (-4.34%)
F   15.17 (+0.07%)
GE   72.52 (+0.12%)
DIS   111.35 (+0.13%)
AMC   8.69 (-2.14%)
PYPL   92.06 (+1.02%)
PFE   45.70 (+0.00%)
NFLX   222.71 (-1.50%)
S&P 500   3,919.85 (-0.11%)
DOW   31,278.55 (-0.13%)
QQQ   295.60 (+0.15%)
AAPL   156.61 (+0.51%)
MSFT   257.05 (+0.39%)
META   160.90 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   107.85 (+0.00%)
AMZN   127.39 (-0.09%)
TSLA   272.60 (+0.88%)
NVDA   136.22 (-0.18%)
NIO   17.37 (-2.03%)
BABA   88.92 (-3.14%)
AMD   80.13 (-0.14%)
T   17.15 (-0.23%)
MU   56.66 (+0.59%)
CGC   3.31 (-4.34%)
F   15.17 (+0.07%)
GE   72.52 (+0.12%)
DIS   111.35 (+0.13%)
AMC   8.69 (-2.14%)
PYPL   92.06 (+1.02%)
PFE   45.70 (+0.00%)
NFLX   222.71 (-1.50%)
S&P 500   3,919.85 (-0.11%)
DOW   31,278.55 (-0.13%)
QQQ   295.60 (+0.15%)
AAPL   156.61 (+0.51%)
MSFT   257.05 (+0.39%)
META   160.90 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   107.85 (+0.00%)
AMZN   127.39 (-0.09%)
TSLA   272.60 (+0.88%)
NVDA   136.22 (-0.18%)
NIO   17.37 (-2.03%)
BABA   88.92 (-3.14%)
AMD   80.13 (-0.14%)
T   17.15 (-0.23%)
MU   56.66 (+0.59%)
CGC   3.31 (-4.34%)
F   15.17 (+0.07%)
GE   72.52 (+0.12%)
DIS   111.35 (+0.13%)
AMC   8.69 (-2.14%)
PYPL   92.06 (+1.02%)
PFE   45.70 (+0.00%)
NFLX   222.71 (-1.50%)
S&P 500   3,919.85 (-0.11%)
DOW   31,278.55 (-0.13%)
QQQ   295.60 (+0.15%)
AAPL   156.61 (+0.51%)
MSFT   257.05 (+0.39%)
META   160.90 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   107.85 (+0.00%)
AMZN   127.39 (-0.09%)
TSLA   272.60 (+0.88%)
NVDA   136.22 (-0.18%)
NIO   17.37 (-2.03%)
BABA   88.92 (-3.14%)
AMD   80.13 (-0.14%)
T   17.15 (-0.23%)
MU   56.66 (+0.59%)
CGC   3.31 (-4.34%)
F   15.17 (+0.07%)
GE   72.52 (+0.12%)
DIS   111.35 (+0.13%)
AMC   8.69 (-2.14%)
PYPL   92.06 (+1.02%)
PFE   45.70 (+0.00%)
NFLX   222.71 (-1.50%)

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/6/2022

Tue., September 6, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Investors will be taking a short break from the wild trading that has gripped Wall Street next week. But as investors come back from their long Labor Day weekend, they can expect comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester, as well as a batch of services data. 

The earnings docket looks relatively bare, though reports are coming from American Eagle (AEO), Bilibili (BILI), Coupa Software (COUP), Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY), DocuSign (DOCU), GameStop (GME), Kroger (KR), Nio (NIO), and RH (RH).

The market was closed yesterday in observance of Labor Day. Today the final S&P U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index are expected to come out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 6:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLWS -- $3.02) provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. Kingsoft Cloud will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ:COUP -- $56.98) provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. Coupa Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB -- $48.31) develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. GitLab will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE -- $68.51) provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. Guidewire Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH -- $16.10) provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. UiPath will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak on Wednesday. An international trade balance update and the Beige Book are also due out. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.