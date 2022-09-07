Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/7/2022

S&P 500   3,917.91 (+0.25%)
DOW   31,210.96 (+0.21%)
QQQ   294.65 (+0.55%)
AAPL   155.26 (+0.47%)
MSFT   254.72 (+0.58%)
META   158.28 (-0.16%)
GOOGL   107.67 (+0.81%)
AMZN   126.00 (-0.09%)
TSLA   279.55 (+1.87%)
NVDA   134.59 (-0.04%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   88.20 (-0.28%)
AMD   78.71 (-0.01%)
T   16.98 (+1.13%)
MU   54.19 (-1.88%)
CGC   3.30 (+1.23%)
F   15.13 (+0.67%)
GE   72.31 (+0.21%)
DIS   110.89 (+0.73%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   92.85 (+1.35%)
PFE   45.67 (-0.20%)
NFLX   220.21 (+0.83%)
S&P 500   3,917.91 (+0.25%)
DOW   31,210.96 (+0.21%)
QQQ   294.65 (+0.55%)
AAPL   155.26 (+0.47%)
MSFT   254.72 (+0.58%)
META   158.28 (-0.16%)
GOOGL   107.67 (+0.81%)
AMZN   126.00 (-0.09%)
TSLA   279.55 (+1.87%)
NVDA   134.59 (-0.04%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   88.20 (-0.28%)
AMD   78.71 (-0.01%)
T   16.98 (+1.13%)
MU   54.19 (-1.88%)
CGC   3.30 (+1.23%)
F   15.13 (+0.67%)
GE   72.31 (+0.21%)
DIS   110.89 (+0.73%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   92.85 (+1.35%)
PFE   45.67 (-0.20%)
NFLX   220.21 (+0.83%)
S&P 500   3,917.91 (+0.25%)
DOW   31,210.96 (+0.21%)
QQQ   294.65 (+0.55%)
AAPL   155.26 (+0.47%)
MSFT   254.72 (+0.58%)
META   158.28 (-0.16%)
GOOGL   107.67 (+0.81%)
AMZN   126.00 (-0.09%)
TSLA   279.55 (+1.87%)
NVDA   134.59 (-0.04%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   88.20 (-0.28%)
AMD   78.71 (-0.01%)
T   16.98 (+1.13%)
MU   54.19 (-1.88%)
CGC   3.30 (+1.23%)
F   15.13 (+0.67%)
GE   72.31 (+0.21%)
DIS   110.89 (+0.73%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   92.85 (+1.35%)
PFE   45.67 (-0.20%)
NFLX   220.21 (+0.83%)
S&P 500   3,917.91 (+0.25%)
DOW   31,210.96 (+0.21%)
QQQ   294.65 (+0.55%)
AAPL   155.26 (+0.47%)
MSFT   254.72 (+0.58%)
META   158.28 (-0.16%)
GOOGL   107.67 (+0.81%)
AMZN   126.00 (-0.09%)
TSLA   279.55 (+1.87%)
NVDA   134.59 (-0.04%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   88.20 (-0.28%)
AMD   78.71 (-0.01%)
T   16.98 (+1.13%)
MU   54.19 (-1.88%)
CGC   3.30 (+1.23%)
F   15.13 (+0.67%)
GE   72.31 (+0.21%)
DIS   110.89 (+0.73%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   92.85 (+1.35%)
PFE   45.67 (-0.20%)
NFLX   220.21 (+0.83%)

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/7/2022

Wed., September 7, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak today. An international trade balance update and the Beige Book are also due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 7:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO -- $41.93) operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. Academy Sports and Outdoors will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

G-III Apparel Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII -- $19.84) designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. G-III Apparel will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY -- $60.23) provides organizational consulting services worldwide. Korn/Ferry will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.


NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO -- $17.11) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. NIO will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV -- $24.48) operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. REV Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV -- $87.74) designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. AeroVironment will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO -- $11.28) operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. American Eagle Outfitters will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN -- $18.89) operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Asana will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY -- $215.18) operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Casey's General will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT -- $116.46) provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE -- $14.54) provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. Couchbase will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY -- $42.43) owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Dave & Buster's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX -- $68.09) provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Descartes will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME -- $25.14) provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. GameStop will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR -- $22.77) provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Phreesia will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV -- $5.27) operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. Torrid will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT -- $45.17) provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. Verint Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Yext Inc. (NASDAQ:YEXT -- $4.16) organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. Yext will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the latest initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap alongside quarterly services and consumer credit data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.