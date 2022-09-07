Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/7/2022

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak today. An international trade balance update and the Beige Book are also due out.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 7:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO -- $41.93) operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. Academy Sports and Outdoors will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



G-III Apparel Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII -- $19.84) designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. G-III Apparel will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY -- $60.23) provides organizational consulting services worldwide. Korn/Ferry will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO -- $17.11) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. NIO will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



REV Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV -- $24.48) operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. REV Group will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV -- $87.74) designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. AeroVironment will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO -- $11.28) operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. American Eagle Outfitters will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN -- $18.89) operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Asana will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY -- $215.18) operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Casey's General will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT -- $116.46) provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE -- $14.54) provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. Couchbase will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY -- $42.43) owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Dave & Buster's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX -- $68.09) provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Descartes will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME -- $25.14) provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. GameStop will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR -- $22.77) provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Phreesia will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV -- $5.27) operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. Torrid will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT -- $45.17) provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. Verint Systems will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Yext Inc. (NASDAQ:YEXT -- $4.16) organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. Yext will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the latest initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap alongside quarterly services and consumer credit data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".