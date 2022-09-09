Today's Stock Market News & Events: 9/9/2022

Today the holiday-shortened week will wrap up with a wholesale inventories revision.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, September 9:

ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE:ABM -- $46.06) provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. ABM Industries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR -- $48.36) operates as a retailer in the United States. Kroger will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to next week, Wall Street will have a deluge of economic data to pore over. The docket includes consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings, as well a consumer sentiment index reading out of the University of Michigan on Friday. Meanwhile, the number of companies stepping into the earnings confessional is small, but includes Adobe (ADBE), Manchester United (MANU), and Oracle (ORCL).

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

